‘A celebration of our town’ — Pure Water Days will be action-packed

If you’re looking to entertain yourself or your family this week, head over to Chippewa Falls for Pure Water Days. It all starts starts on Wednesday and goes through Sunday, August 14.

“It's a great celebration for our town, and of our town, and I really enjoy that part of it,” said Director of Chippewa Falls Main Street Teri Ouimette. “When everything kicks off and starts to happen, people begin to show up, there’s excitement in the air.”

Highlights this year include performances of The Music Man by the Eau Claire Children’s Theater at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, visits to Irvine Park Petting Zoo, The Swampers “Curvin’ thru Irvine” and tours of Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge, the Historic Sunny Valley Schoolhouse and the Cook-Rutledge Mansion.

Friday evening enjoy live music at the Riverfront.

Saturday is the busiest day of Pure Water Days and begins with Leinenkugel’s and the Chippewa Falls YMCA Pure Water Day races. Be there early to watch or participate.

Then checkout the Pickleball tournament before heading over to the Pure Water Days Parade with over 50 entries.

“This is the 45th annual Pure Water Days Parade. At one time Chippewa Falls was known for having the purest water in the world. They wanted to celebrate it. That is how it started,” Ouimette said.

The parade starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. on the corner of North Bridge and Cedar Streets (right past the Courthouse) and travels down to the corner of Bridge and Spring Streets.

Immediately after the parade hang around for the Cruise In Car Show before heading down the street to Riverfront Park for RiverFest which takes place from 2 - 8 p.m.

“It's a huge festival. As you can see in our description, we have live music and then there's food with nine food trucks,” she said. “We have games and we have free stuff. We have a free magic show. We have giant inflatables. We have face paint. You name it, we have it.”

Round out the week by stopping by the book sale at the Chippewa Falls public library and stop into Bernard Willi pool to take a dip.

“There’s so much to do in our small town. It’s action-packed. We want people to come, enjoy and want to return,” Ouimette said.