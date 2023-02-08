Casaiya Keyser says she routinely experienced racism at Chippewa Falls High School — from slurs and Confederate flags to being told to “go back to Africa” — but one instance sticks out in her mind.

During her senior year, a white student asked Keyser if she had a job. When she said yes, Keyser said the student told her, “Oh, so you’re not a (N-word).”

Keyser said she wasn’t angry. She was in the process of explaining to the student why it was inappropriate to use the N-word. During that conversation she swore. Not angrily, she said, but just as part of conversation.

A teacher approached them and began filming her, telling her that she couldn’t swear. According to a complaint later filed by students, when Keyser explained what happened, the teacher told Keyser she was being disrespectful, threatened to call the school police officer and said, “No word should make you that angry.”

Moments like those played a role in Keyser becoming a founding member of Cultivative Coalition, a space for students who said they had experienced things that were harmful to them based on their race, sex or sexual orientation.

Keyser graduated in 2018, but she is still among those who are fighting discrimination at the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Over the past few years, the Cultivative Coalition and the Wisconsin ACLU have filed complaints with the district. And while a district investigation found, in part, that there was insufficient evidence to assert that the district created a hostile environment — and a subsequent DPI review did not overrule those findings — Keyser and others maintain that there is still work to do.

Cultivative Coalition

About six years ago, current and former Chippewa Falls students banded together to develop an organization within the CFAUSD called Cultivative Coalition.

In 2020, Cultivative Coalition, which continued to advocate for students even after half the founding members graduated, began organizing throughout the community. It used an online platform to collect stories from other Chippewa Falls students about harassment and discrimination. They ended up with dozens of stories from current and former students.

The Cultivative Coalition published these stories anonymously to create a safe space where people could tell their experiences.

In the meantime, the Cultivative Coalition filed a formal complaint against CFAUSD, providing documents to the school district that cited incidents of LGBTQ+ and racial discrimination, harassment, slurs and sexism. Most of the incidents included in the official complaint happened between 2017 and 2020, but stories from Chippewa Falls alums that were attached to the complaint go back as far as 2012.

Another founding member of the Cultivative Coalition, Hazel Behling, has been working with Keyser from the beginning. Together, they have been fighting discrimination at CFAUSD alongside the Wisconsin ACLU.

Behling experienced discrimination for her sexual orientation. It started when she was outed in the school cafeteria by another student’s parents.

“I was outed in front of other students at an event. And the parents who outed me would really, like, threaten my parents. They called them and told them on multiple occasions that they had staff members inside of the school watching me,” she said. “So that was really scary for both me and my parents.”

She said she was also told by a school counselor that, “I needed to repent my sin of being gay or I would go to hell.”

With these and numerous other experiences of harassment and discrimination under their belt, Keyser and Behling decided to go talk to the administration.

“We initially went to the school administration and the school board and shared those experiences with them privately, and we asked them for some follow up steps that we wanted them to take,” Behling said. “And we gave them a couple of months and no progress was really being made there. They didn’t follow up on any of the things that we discussed with them.”

So the two women decided to file a formal complaint with the school.

After the coalition filed its complaint against CFAUSD, the high school opened an investigation into the allegations. An attorney appointed by the district interviewed approximately 35 people, including the complainants, current and former students, and gathered and reviewed numerous documents.

The investigators’ final report was 64 pages and concluded that “in each allegation there was no evidence or insufficient evidence to conclude that CFAUSD created or was responsible for a hostile environment on the basis of race, sex, or sexual orientation that was sufficiently severe, pervasive or persistent so as to interfere with or limit the ability of an individual to participate in or benefit from the services, activities or privileges provided by CFAUSD.”

CFAUSD agreed with the findings and informed the students.

Then the Wisconsin American Civil Liberties Union got involved. The ACLU worked with the Cultivative Coalition to document the claims and filed a formal complaint against the school on behalf of some of its current and former students who wanted to appeal the investigator’s conclusions.

The Chippewa Falls High School principal and CFAUSD superintendent declined to comment on this story.

The Wisconsin ACLU and DPI

The ACLU complaint against CFAUSD, filed in June 2021, detailed multiple instances in which former and current students experienced racial, sexual and homophobic harassment by other students, staff and parents while on school property.

“We drafted a complaint, which we filed with the school district, saying that there’s this big pattern of anti-LGBTQ and racist and sexual harassment situations happening in Chippewa schools,” said Elisabeth Lambert, a staff attorney for the ACLU of Wisconsin who represented the students who filed the discrimination complaints.

In each instance, the complaint claims, instead of protecting students from further harassment, the school district blamed the individual students for the harassment they endured and forced the harassed students to find a resolution to the situation.

According to Lambert, the investigator the school hired in response to the complaints the students filed didn’t do a thorough job.

“The reports really did not go below the surface of what was happening, what students are experiencing in the schools, as far as harassment, so there’s nothing in the report about the district records of harassment incidents, even though the district reported to DPI that they had received dozens of complaints of harassment in various forms over the preceding years. But the investigative records didn’t include any of the records of those complaints,” Lambert said.

Larry Dupuis, legal director for the ACLU of Wisconsin, said the ACLU just wants the school to take the allegations seriously and make sure students feel safe.

“I think for us, the main thing is, if the district is serious about doing the right thing and trying to diminish the hostile environment that students are still experiencing — maybe not every student is experiencing it, but some students are still experiencing this — if they want to do the right thing that’s great. That’s what we want,” he said.

After Chippewa Falls’ internal investigation and the ACLU’s filing against CFAUSD, the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction investigated the complaints. That included looking into the CFAUSD’s investigation of harassment and discrimination complaints.

In its ruling, DPI chastised the CFAUSD because “with respect to many allegations, the investigator failed to state whether she concluded that the facts uncovered in the investigation met the standard for a hostile environment.”

DPI warned the district that any future investigations “must make this important initial finding.”

But in the end, the DPI didn’t reverse the district’s decision. DPI determined that the district’s investigations met the requirements of applicable law and that the investigative records supported the district’s conclusions. DPI concluded in each case that the district did not violate the state’s pupil discrimination statute.

DPI’s report stated: “Even if DPI substantiated the allegations of Ms. Keyser, Ms. Behling and (redacted), no relief would be granted related to any hostile environment that only they experienced because they are no longer legally entitled to participate in CFAUSD’s school programs or activities as students.”

The report continues by stating: “If the victims of the alleged discrimination are no longer students (and cannot choose to return as students because of their age or because they have graduated from high school), then the school board has no ability to come into compliance with respect to those former students and there is no relief available under Wisconsin law.”

The ACLU’s concern was largely that DPI, on technical grounds, said they would not investigate any further what the school district did or did not do, Dupuis said.

“So the district can essentially just do a superficial review, making a finding that the district isn’t at fault,” Dupuis said. “Then the schools do not really have to do anything and not have any consequences. And the problem is that what happened here could just happen again, right? I mean, things could get bad. All they need to do is say, again, we don’t think we’re responsible.”

The other issue the ACLU raised was the length of time it takes to conduct these reports. Dupuis and Lambert agreed that the precedent these DPI findings set will only encourage schools and the state to drag its feet on discrimination and harassment claims by K-12 students because once the students graduate, the state won’t do anything to correct the behavior that was reported.

On Jan. 4, the ACLU of Wisconsin criticized the DPI’s decision, which the ACLU alleged was allowing CFAUSD to continue to ignore the discriminatory environment in its schools.

ACLU alleges that the DPI findings don’t vindicate the school.

“The DPI said, ‘Well, we’re not going to engage on this question because those students have already graduated and there’s nothing we can do to make things better for them specifically,’” Lambert said.

Lambert said this response is “deeply disturbing, because it means that if a student is aware of something harmful happening in a school district, and tries to use these formal legal procedures that are available to them, to raise awareness of that issue, and make sure that other students aren’t subjected to the same harm, their ability to do that evaporates as soon as they graduate, even if there are other students that are still being harmed in the same way.”

In January, CFAUSD issued a press release on the matter, specifically geared toward commenting on the ACLU’s accusations.

“The ACLU’s complaints to DPI were entirely unfounded,” the release said.

“The District and Board of Education absolutely stand against any form of discrimination, harassment, hostility or bullying,” it said. “We have implemented curriculum, training and special projects dedicated to eliminating discrimination and providing a safe and secure environment for all our students and staff.

“The Board is confident that our staff provides for an inclusive educational environment and is committed to protecting our students from discrimination.”

CFAUSD’s release also criticized the ACLU for its representation of the case.

“It is an understatement to say that DPI’s decision is remarkably different from the ACLU’s description of it. To hear the ACLU tell the story, the DPI chastised the District for any number of legal infractions and ruled that the District did something wrong in almost every respect. As a result, the ACLU’s commentary makes the decision sound unexpected and unfounded; its persistent refrain that the District’s atmosphere is perennially hostile gives the impression that two clear, meritorious cases are being thrown out without good cause.”

The statement goes on to say, “No school district can guarantee that every one of its citizens or students will never act or speak in a discriminatory manner.

“We’re saddened by these cases, not celebrating their dismissal,” the release said. “We know that we have much work to do.”

Classroom a space to meet

Former CFAUSD English teacher Josh Ingersoll was at Chippewa Falls High School when Keyser and Behling were students.

He said though he worries about sounding like a disgruntled employee, what matters to him is making sure the students’ complaints are validated. Keyser and Behling wanted Ingersoll included in the narrative because he was not one of the teachers interviewed by the CFAUSD investigator and they said he should have been included.

“If they’d talked to him it would have been a different story. It felt like the people interviewed were carefully chosen,” Keyser said.

Ingersoll said his classroom was a space where students would gather to discuss their experiences when Keyser and other students were having a hard time. And he supported the Cultivative Coalition.

“I wasn’t involved officially. I didn’t organize anything. I just gave them a place to gather,” he said. “Kids would come to my room and basically talk about how (terribly) they’d been treated in one way or another — for their disease or their race or their gender or sexuality, things like that. The things I heard from them were horrid and inexcusable. The school needed to do more.”

Ingersoll said he wishes that the school superintendent had taken on the issues more directly.

“He could have walked in and could have said, ‘You know, it seems like we’ve got some issues at the school and I’m new here, but I’m gonna seize the bull by the horns,’” he said. “But instead, they chose to invest a ton of effort to push against every single little thing and invalidate these experiences.”

Behling said she wants to make it clear that she’s not trying to hurt Chippewa Falls High School. She wants it to improve. That’s why the Cultivative Coalition started.

“The important thing for us was that this was never really just about us. The goal was never to knock down or attack the school or the community. We really just wanted them to acknowledge the harmful past and present and try to create a positive atmosphere for future students,” Behling said. “We know that this happens all over. This is not just happening in Chippewa Falls. We just want them to own up to those past mistakes instead of blaming the children and students for the harassment they experienced.”

Keyser said she’s frustrated by the outcome with DPI and CFAUSD but stands by their decision to tackle discrimination head on. When Cultivative Coalition first started meeting with the school district, it arrived with a letter with about 150 signatures from staff and students with certain asks attached to it — asks that would address discrimination in the school.

Among other things, the letter asked the district to create specific disciplinary actions for any incident involving hateful words and actions that occurred in schools. It asked staff and administration to propose a plan to incorporate more diverse and accurate history, including Native American, LGBTQ+ and Black history, into the curriculum. It asked that staff, administration and students be inclusive of all people. And the letter proposed that the district seek out diversity and inclusion training for students and staff in the Chippewa Falls School District.

“The hope was that the school district would look at those asks and find them necessary, and because they didn’t, we hoped that through filing the complaint that they would be forced to take those asks and do something with them and make considerable changes,” Keyser said. “I just always want to advocate for current students and future students, especially mental health wise. Because we had a suicide every year until we graduated.

“I’m always wanting to make sure that students are being put first and taken care of and also that teachers have an avenue and a path to speak out when they don’t feel like something is right.”

Keyser said she’s worried about continuing discrimination at the high school.

“Since we’ve graduated discrimination has continued. I know this because of the response that we’ve gotten with Cultivative Coalition and because of the other students and the cases that are coming up within the school district,” Keyser said. “I can confidently say that it’s continuing to happen and it will continue to happen because when you don’t take steps to fix a problem, the problem persists.”

