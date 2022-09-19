‘A safety issue’: Chief Kelm and Chief Douglas say Chippewa Falls referendum is crucial

Chippewa Falls is looking to add new fire/EMS and police staff, plus provide a first responder pay raise, after the Nov. 8 vote on a public safety referendum that Matthew Kelm, police chief, and Lee Douglas, fire chief, describe as “crucial” for safety.

“This referendum, to us, is a way for us to be able to hire enough staff so that we can continue to staff and man our ambulances and our fire trucks and have the capacity to respond to emergency or 911 calls immediately in a very timely fashion, and take care of our citizens and our taxpayers in this city and surrounding contracted areas,” Douglas said. “It's about safety for not only the public, but it's about safety for our responders.”

Douglas and Kelm spoke at the second of two public information listening sessions on Tuesday, Sept. 14, about the need.

“We're at a point where call volumes have increased so dramatically over the past years that we are running with our paramedic crews and our fire crews all day and all night. We work 24-hour shifts,” he said.

Douglas said that EMS workers are running 14 to 18 calls per shift, at an 80-minute turnaround time — which is the amount of time it takes from the moment a call comes in until the time that an ambulance is available and ready to go on the next call.

“We’re looking at that hour and 20 minutes. It does take some quick math to say where we're at on a 14 call day or a 16 call day. There's not any time to get any purposeful and good rest in there. And that becomes a safety issue not only for the medics but becomes a safety issue as we're delivering that care and using those good critical thinking skills and, you know, using your brain in dealing with complex medical issues and delivering medications,” he said.

Adding three additional staffers would permit the department to staff a third ambulance.

When Chippewa Falls' second ambulance leaves and is out handling a call, Douglas said they do have a callback procedure in place for when they need extra help. But they’re relying on that procedure far too often, he said.

“We call it, ‘calling an additional alarm.’ That callback procedure goes out to the shift that's scheduled to work the next day and those persons will come in to staff additional equipment and ambulance calls,” he said. "In 2021, we requested our personnel to come back by utilizing that callback procedure over 500 times. So just to put that in perspective, that's right around 1.5 times a day in a 24-hour period. It doesn't seem like much, but remember they just came off of working a 24-hour-day. Now, they’re coming back in to make sure we’re covered.”

Kelm said the police department’s primary focus and interest in the referendum is also public safety. But where Chippewa Falls police are struggling is in retaining officers. The referendum would afford him the opportunity to raise wages for police.

“We spend a lot of time and effort picking the right people to work with the police department. We invest a lot of time and money in training them, and we need to retain those people. Ones that do retire, we need to be able to replace them with good new officers at a time when very few are going into the field,” he said.

Kelm said the department has a great culture, good equipment and great training. The only thing the police department is really lacking right now is a competitive wage, he said.

“When you're looking at our starting wage, ours is small. When we're comparing it to other agencies we’re falling behind. When we're paying $26 per hour, Rice Lake, Altoona, Lake Hallie, Stanley and Bloomer are all around the $28 an hour mark though they are much smaller than us,” he said. “By the time we get over $28 per hour, that's after they've already worked here three years. By the time we hit $28 per hour those other departments are all paying returning officers around $30 per hour. So how are we going to keep our officers here?”

Kelm said there’s a need to hire another officer to work a power shift position. That would mean having an additional person on seven days a week to work the hours between 3 p.m. and 3 a.m. — that’s when the majority of calls come in.

Sometimes officers are responding to calls alone, he said.

“We do have officers going off on their own to calls. Domestic assault, that is not an uncommon call. We have at least two officers dedicated to that. So that means any other call that comes in while two officers are responding to a domestic, other officers are going on by themselves. We can try to rely on Lake Hallie or Chippewa County but they have their own calls,” Kelm said.

Kelm said the department also needs an additional officer because of the kind of calls officers are going to.

“Our meth is up, heroine is up, and all the crimes and behaviors that are associated with that require multiple officers,” he said. “Alongside that are the mental health calls. Those require a lot of officers. So we got to make sure that our officers have sufficient backup, but also have the right people there to back them up to protect the community.”

As previously reported by the Herald, the pay raises and hiring of new staff have to be funded. The city is asking that taxpayers foot the bill.

The Chippewa Falls City Council passed a resolution at its August meeting to pursue the referendum in the Nov. 8 election. It asks taxpayers to exceed the levy limit by $1,222,791 per year, starting in January 2023.

Fire and EMS Department

The Fire/EMS Department has reported a 500% increase in calls since it began operations in 1990, without hiring any additional staff.

The Fire/EMS service earns the lowest wages of all nearby municipalities even though they are licensed to provide the state’s highest level of critical care.

Police Department

The Chippewa Falls Police Department has dealt with a 400% rise in drug-related offenses and substance abuse since 2017.

Crime statistics from www.city-data.com support those claims, showing Chippewa Falls frequency of violent crime went up nearly 70% from 2017 to 2019.

Meanwhile, CFPD officers earn $2 less per hour, on average, than nearby cities that are less than half the size of Chippewa Falls.

To learn more about the referendum, go to https://www.chippewafalls-wi.gov/about-us/referendum.