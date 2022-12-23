'A young, Ukrainian Mother Teresa’ — Wisconsin resident sends $23 million of materials to war survivors in Ukraine

At the age of 18, Valentyna Pavsyukova, from Zaporizhya, Ukraine, didn’t know that two decades later, she’d lead an enormous outreach program in Wisconsin to help the people of Ukraine get through a war.

But now she’s orchestrated a herculean effort to aid the people of her homeland. Pavsyukova is founder and president of the nonprofit Chalice of Mercy.

Chalice of Mercy originally started while Pavsyukova lived in Chippewa Falls, but she’s now living and working from the town of Fairchild, Wisconsin.

Since Sept. 2007, Chalice of Mercy has helped tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

What’s enormously impressive is that in the last ten months, Chalice of Mercy has sent nearly 500 pallets of supplies to Ukraine, weighing over 200 tons and valued at more than $23 million, Pavsyukova said.

The shipments include medical supplies and equipment, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene items, clothing, baby supplies and toys, Pavsyukova said.

Chalice of Mercy is a non-profit mission to Ukraine, a country marked by much suffering, including a long and painful chapter of atheistic oppression under communism, and since 2013, the consequences of the war.

The Russo-Ukrainian War has been ongoing between Russia and Ukraine since the end of 2013. The partial invasion happened in 2013, but full invasion happened in Feb. 2014.

Following Ukraine's Revolution of Dignity, Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine and supported pro-Russian separatists in the war in Donbas against Ukrainian government forces.

Fighting for the first eight years of the conflict included naval incidents, cyberwarfare and heightened political tensions. In Feb. 2022, the conflict saw a major escalation as Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights verified a total of 6,826 civilian deaths during Russia's invasion of Ukraine as of Dec. 18, 2022. Of them, 428 were children. Furthermore, 10,769 people were reported to have been injured.

However, OHCHR specified that the real numbers could be higher.

But it’s also noteworthy that more than one million Ukrainians have been displaced, out of a population of 47 million.

The Chalice of Mercy initiatives aim to solve the needs of those who are war survivors. These efforts are carried out in close collaboration with the Catholic Kharkivska-Zaporizhzhya Diocese in Ukraine.

“She's been very occupied with helping her people. She has sent many tons of relief to Ukraine. She's been able to gather a lot of medical equipment and supplies here and it's mind boggling. It is incredible,” Christopher J. Ruff, S.T.L., director of the Office for Ministries and Social Concerns and assistant director of Deacon Formation for the Office for the Diaconate, said.

“We were able to collect two truckloads of a lot of things. So wheelchairs and crutches, and splints and things because there are a lot of broken bodies over there, from all of the missile strikes and explosions,” he said.

Pavsyukova said she wants to make sure Ukraine knows that the world supports it. For her, that means taking action.

“I remember stories of my grandmother, you know, of war and hunger, when she was left as an orphan with nothing to eat. They were suffering so much, living in trenches, and the stories my grandmother told me are imprinted on me,” she said.

“I never thought that I would live to see war, never thought in my entire life that this could be possible. But it happened. And you have two choices, either to collapse in despair or you gather yourself, understanding that right now, you can't collapse. You just have to be strong. You just have to act," she said.

Pavsyukova’s goal is simply to help the people of Ukraine survive. But she also wants them to know that God and the rest of the world have not abandoned them.

“We really do care here in America. In Wisconsin. But more importantly God is with them through the struggles,” she said.

“We are in a time of the Christmas season which is about Jesus's birth. And thinking about his birth — he was born in a dark place, where it was cold, when there was no light in this place for animals, but still God came to us in human flesh in that type of place to show to us as human persons that God is close," she said. "God is suffering with us. You know, he's suffering with us through our human conditions. These conditions are unrest, struggles, suicides, killings, all rapes, warfare and hunger.”

Despite the perils of war and the worries which face Ukrainians daily, Pavsyukova is hopeful for, and decidedly proud of, her home country of Ukraine. She’s also elated that America is stepping up to support Ukraine, she said.

“I think, and I truly believe, that right now, what's happening in Ukraine is a full restoration of dignity and true democracy. Even now as we're talking in one country, hopefully we can be an example for many more countries,” she said. “We're fighting for freedom, and for freedom of future children.”

Pavsyukova said she finds it alarming that Americans seem to be embracing the ideas of socialism, communism and marxism. What it looks like in real life is not what it looks like in the pages of books or manifestos, she said.

“In reality, what we have in Ukraine is a result of what the Soviet Union and the end of the Soviet Union has done, and communism has done to the people,” she said. “But there should be no slaves. We are free, you know? There should never be slaves. No country should be a dictatorship. Ukraine is (a) 43 million person country and 1 million people have fled as refugees. It is criminal. It shouldn't be this way.”

Chalice or Mercy has done an enormous amount of work for the people of Ukraine but they’re not alone. Americans, Ukrainians and Ukrainian-Americans have banded together to make sure this work gets done to the full extent.

After Pavsyukova put together the first 75 pallets to ship to her homeland, she called a friend who has a trucking company out of the Twin Cities. He came to Chippewa Falls to pick up the items and drove them to New Jersey where they were then shipped to Ukraine.

It only takes about ten days to get the items from Wisconsin to Ukraine. Anyone who’s tried to ship overseas knows this is a remarkable turnaround time.

After the war relief items are packaged in Wisconsin, they’re driven to New Jersey and then shipped on airplanes to Warsaw.

Volunteers overseas put together the packages there, after they arrive in Lviv, Ukraine. Once the trucks get loaded with the Wisconsin donations they go to Zaporizhya which is 621 miles away.

“Ukrainians will laugh but we say that at the end of (the) war, each one of us could start a very professional logistics company,” Pavsyukova said.

Once the supplies arrive in Ukraine, overseas Chalice of Mercy volunteers receive and distribute the supplies to Ukrainians in desperate need.

“It’s a tremendous story, and a true story. Because, basically, it's got to mean something for people of faith. How could it not? It's a beautiful — a story of humanitarian efforts, but also of living the Word. Of being a good Christian,” Ruff said. “Just go out and make a difference in the world, ya know. That’s what Valentyna does.”

Ruff added, ”She’s a young Ukrainian Mother Teresa."