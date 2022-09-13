AAUW Used Book Sale offers 40 categories of books

Looking for some good books? Then come to the AAUW Used Book Sale from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.
With over 40 categories of books, prices are: hardcovers, $3; paperbacks, $1.50; Saturday special, buy three, get one free; Sunday special, bag sale, first bag, $6, 2nd bag, $4 and all other bags, $2.
Proceeds help to support local and national scholarships and AAUW activities. Contact us at aauweauclaire@gmail.com.