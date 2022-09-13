 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

AAUW Used Book Sale offers 40 categories of books

  • Updated
  • 0

Looking for some good books? Then come to the AAUW Used Book Sale from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Eau Claire County Expo Center.

With over 40 categories of books, prices are: hardcovers, $3; paperbacks, $1.50; Saturday special, buy three, get one free; Sunday special, bag sale, first bag, $6, 2nd bag, $4 and all other bags, $2.

Proceeds help to support local and national scholarships and AAUW activities. Contact us at aauweauclaire@gmail.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stanley prison marks 20 years

Stanley prison marks 20 years

STANLEY — Dave Zien said he heard from a lot of naysayers when he was part of the first efforts to bring a prison to Chippewa County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News