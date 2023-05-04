Prosecutors say a Sheldon foster parent charged with sexually assaulting children had more victims than were previously known.

Glen Kirckof, 62, from Sheldon, was charged in Chippewa County with repeatedly sexually assaulting two more girls Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, one of the girls said the assaults began in 2011 when she was 11. She said she was raped more than 10 times. The other girl said the assaults started when she was eight and continued for five years.

Kirckof was charged in May 2021 in Chippewa County with five felonies including four counts of sexual assault of a child. The offenses date back to 1999, according to court records.

He will be in court on all charges next week.