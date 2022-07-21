Ag agent: corn and soybeans two weeks behind normal pace

If you thought the corn seemed a little short this year, you would be correct. Most corn in the region barely got to “knee high by the Fourth of July” this year, said Chippewa County UW Extension agriculture agent Jerry Clark.

“The last two years, the growing seasons were really good,” Clark said. “Everything was planted earlier; we were two weeks ahead of where we are now.”

However, this spring remained wet throughout much of April and May, he said. In Chippewa County, farmers generally want to be planting corn between May 1 and May 15, and soybeans between May 10 and May 20. The wet fields meant a later planting season and missing those target dates.

“This year is definitely a little behind average,” Clark said. “Corn was delayed, with a lot of people not getting it in until Memorial Day, and some even in early June. Most corn has hit that ‘knee high by the Fourth of July.’”

Clark is confident the corn will still mature in the fall and hopefully most of the crop will still dry naturally on the stalks.

“You can plant late and still get good silage,” he said.

However, he anticipates yields will be down.

“I don’t think we’re headed toward a record-breaker, like the last two years,” he said.

While the spring was wet, Clark reiterated that farmers need an average of 1/3-inch of water every week.

“The sandier soils could definitely use more moisture,” he said. “We are already seeing irrigation systems used. The crop is pulling a lot of moisture out right now.”

The hay crop has looked good, he added.

“We had a good first crop of alfalfa, and farmers are just now getting into a second crop,” he said.

Clark has checked with the orchards in the Lafayette region, and they are reporting a good growing season.

“Pollination was pretty good across all varieties,” Clark said. “We didn’t have a late frost. I think the crop looks pretty good.”

Corn prices are currently at $6:10 per bushel, while soybeans are going at $15.10 per bushel, he said. Clark said more farmers planted beans this year because the price has been higher, and it also has fewer input costs.

“Prices have stayed higher,” Clark said. “It could be some of the political and export issues.”