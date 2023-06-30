The UW-Madison Extension Offices of Chippewa, Dunn and Eau Claire counties will host a casual agronomy field day from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 19 at the Chippewa County Farm Plots, according to a press release.

Among the research plots being showcased are the effect of winter cereal rye, triticale and wheat on corn, inter-seeding alfalfa into corn for silage, malting barley variety and fertility trials, industrial hemp grain and fiber variety, nitrogen and planting date studies. A demonstration on growing dryland rice is also part of the program.

There is no cost to attend, and two certified crop advisor credits are available. Plots are located on the south side of the Riverview Preserve parking lot at 15985 Beach Drive, Chippewa Falls. Parking is available on the farm, and refreshments will be available.

For more information, contact the Chippewa County Extension Office at 715-726-7950.