Chippewa Falls school officials are looking to address parent concerns about heat-related issues at two elementary schools that lack air conditioning.

School officials said Hillcrest and Jim Falls elementary schools lack the physical infrastructure for centralized cooling. Modern central cooling systems use duct work or chilled water that is pumped throughout the building, but neither facility has the capacity for those systems.

Parent-Teacher Organization board member Katie Bushman told the school board Tuesday, July 25, that over 60 students at Hillcrest missed classes and end-of-year activities because they went home with illness during the hottest week of the school year.

“There's a huge body of research that proves continual exposure to heat impacts susceptibility to illness, especially in kids,” Bushman said. "Kids should be celebrating the last week of school and enjoying friendships, not being worried about feeling sick or uncomfortable because of the heat."

One third-grade student at Hillcrest Elementary told the school board the heat impacts her ability to learn.

"I love Hillcrest, but I don't like going home with a headache or a sickness," Emerson Boos said Tuesday. "And I don't like seeing my friends go home like that either because of how hot it is in our classroom. So I think we need air conditioning."

In response to the concerns, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Superintendent Jeffrey Holmes offered seven options to address heat in the classrooms. He said not all of the options would be viable for fall 2023.

“We have five essential options that we can utilize here before the beginning of the school year,” Holmes said. “I can tell you right now, based on number one, it won't happen right now. We're focusing on two, three, four and five. Six and seven are something that would require significant funds to do.”

Options include:

1. Wait until updates can be completed. There is no timeline for the work to be completed and the best fixes would most likely be “referendum dependent.”

2. Create inclement weather closings or early starts with early releases for Hillcrest and Jim Falls elementary schools on days when learning environments are significantly impacted by hot temperature days. This would create logistical, learning and workplace issues or inequities.

3. Purchase industrial fans that pull in cooler night-time air, and can run throughout the day. Fans range in cost from $500-$750 each. If doors are opened at night, and the building left unsecured, a maintenance or security person could work through the night for about $300 per day.

4. Rent spot coolers for about $650 each for a 4-week period. An estimated that 40 units would be necessary to cover all areas. Spot coolers require ventilation and drainage, which can be accomplished in most, but not all classrooms. Additional costs for generator power would be required as current electrical capacity is not adequate.

5. Rent industrial cooling units. These can be rented for around $30,000 per month, and would require some temporary ducting, exhaust and generator power. Additional costs for generator fuel could be in the neighborhood of $1,000 per day depending on how much they need to run.

6. Install mini split air-conditioning units in each classroom. For the design, installation, upgraded power, etc. cost is $30,000-$50,000 per classroom.

7. Update or replace existing facilities. For Hillcrest, repair and betterment of existing learning environments is estimated at $18 million; replacement is $32 million. For Jim Falls, repair and betterment of existing learning environments is $7 million.

The idea to bring in fans and open the doors to the buildings at night to circulate cool air created a stir Tuesday.

What wasn’t clear was who would be responsible for security in the building if the school doors remained open all evening. At one point during Tuesday’s meeting Holmes asked members of the PTO if they stayed up all night.

“For me it's a toss up between whether we're going to have to move to spot coolers and industrial cooling units versus being able to use the fan option,” Holmes said. “Can you stay up all night? For me it is about finding somebody to be in the buildings to be able to monitor those times. Because, obviously the board's well aware and we as administrators are well aware, you have to have people monitoring spaces where you have to give access to them and to open up the buildings and we would have one or two people to monitor and make sure that everything's taken care of if we leave buildings open.”

Bushman said Wednesday the fans option had too many issues.

“Propping doors open in Wisconsin and you don't think you're gonna have mosquitoes and animals the next day within the building?" she said. "Like they're just taking a very short-sighted approach to things and I think ultimately what they're trying to do is push this off like they have for the last eight years so they don't have to do anything.”

Holmes said options four and five would cost “significant amounts of money.”

School business manager Chad Trowbridge said spot coolers, presented as option four, are “basically a portable room air conditioner. It just sits in the room and it just cools the space that it occupies.”

Spot coolers are different from a central air system that brings cool air to several zones or spaces at once.

“Their primary purpose is just to cool the space that they're put into,” he said. “The problem we have is the volume of these that we need. You know if you think about one per classroom, it just draws a lot of power, and they're not very efficient. So we'd have to get some temporary power and we're continuing to look into that to see if there are some things that we can do differently within our building to make sure that we don't have issues running these and then pinpointing specifically what we would need for additional power.”

Renovations also are a consideration at both schools, particularly Hillcrest.

“I think we know it’s next on the list of schools to renovate,” Holmes said in June. "It needs to happen but without a referendum it’s not going to."

The district's 2021 Master Facilities Study estimated mechanical and electrical system updates at Hillcrest to accommodate centralized cooling would cost $6.5 million. Similar improvements at Jim Falls would cost $3.7 million.

"… the decision was made to not conduct a spring 2023 referendum due in part to the uncertainty of the economy, timing, and the current state of the biennial budget process at the state level,” school board documents stated.

Over the course of the last decade, Stillson, Southview and Chippewa Falls Senior High School have been renovated to include cooling systems. The updates were done primarily with renovation dollars or as part of larger renovation projects.