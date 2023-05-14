Alexandra Anderson, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School
Parents: Michael and Rachel Anderson
Educator: Mrs. Stacey Jackson, Chi Hi history and social studies teacher
Alexandra’s comments about Mrs. Jackson: “Mrs. Jackson taught me valuable and practical knowledge about the history and structure of the United States, which I continue to apply. She wants me to succeed, mentoring me as I honed my writing and rhetorical abilities. Mrs. Jackson’s instruction cultivates mastery of new content and high test performance in all pursuits. I will honor Mrs. Jackson’s commitment to my success by using the skills she taught me in pursuit of service to our country.”
Mrs. Jackson’s comments about Alexandra: “Alex is exceptional. She endeavors to learn for understanding, not as a means to any particular achievement. She is naturally curious, combined with an analytical ability that will undoubtedly serve her well throughout her life. Her future in international economic development is bright due to her gifts of communication and leadership, blended with her ability to listen to understand. Alex shows diligence, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence, but, above all, she is resolutely kind, honoring and respecting all she meets. It was a privilege to have taught her, and I wish her the best.”
Future plans: Alexandra is pursuing a career as a foreign area officer, commissioning as an officer in the U.S. Air or Naval forces following college graduation. In college, she will study international business, foreign relations, political science and foreign language.