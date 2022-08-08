Altra Federal Credit Union hosts Teens and Money seminar

Altra Federal Credit Union will host a free Teens and Money seminar for students ages 13-17 from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at their Operations Center at 1700 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska.

“This is a great session for teens to learn basic skills for budgeting concepts and to learn valuable skills for the future,” said Danielle Anderson, youth strategies manager for Altra. “We are so excited to bring these seminars back to our community for the first time since 2019.”

The session is interactive and will focus on budgeting to create savings and effective money management for real world expenses. Participants will have the chance to win a $50 gift card and other prizes by attending.

Altra membership is not required to attend, but registration is necessary to save your seat. This session is limited to 30 students. Subs and refreshments will be provided. If you are interested in attending, you can register online at www.altra.org or directly at https://mbr411.com/lo1ab. Bring a cellular or Wi-Fi enabled device to participate in a Kahoot for prizes.