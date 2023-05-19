The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Alyson Welch​, ​​​Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Les Welch and Maggie Welch

Educator: Mr. Nick Gagnon, Chi-Hi physics and Remote Pilot Training teacher

Alsyon’s comments about Mr. Gagon: “Mr. Gagnon always made everyone feel welcome in class. He went above and beyond to make connections with each student and have conversations based on their particular interests. Aside from being an excellent role model, he taught well and was always sure to help students fully understand the material. I was excited to go to his class every day and learn, but also have fun!”

Mr.Gagnon’s comments about Alyson: “I’m fortunate to have had Alyson in physics! A curious and dedicated learner, eager to explore new ideas and challenge herself. She approaches life with a growth mindset, always pushing to learn. What impresses me most about Alyson is her commitment to hard work, she won’t accept mediocrity. She is a skilled communicator, able to articulate her thoughts and ideas with clarity and precision. Her empathy and kindness make her a valuable team player and supportive classmate, always helping others. Above all, she embodies the values of integrity, humility and perseverance. She, without a doubt, has earned this award!”

Future plans: Alyson is still undecided on a specific school, but she plans on attending a four-year college to major in marketing and minor in business management or journalism.