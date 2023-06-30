One of the Amanda Geissler Memorial Foundation's main goals it to help provide educational opportunities for women and children.

The foundation has made a $15,500 donation to Bolton Refuge House in Eau Claire, a nonprofit specializing in providing services for people affected by domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalking. Members of the foundation presented a check to Bolton Refuge House executive director Pat Stein on Friday morning.

Funds for the donation came from the foundation's first annual charity golf outing June 10 at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott. The foundation was established in honor of its namesake, a Thorp native who passed away in a plane crash in 2017. Geissler dedicated the later days of her life to philanthropy, and now many of her family and friends carry on her spirit.

“Her light is brighter than you can truly ever imagine," longtime friend and foundation volunteer Tracy Lau said of Geissler. "It is an absolute honor for me to carry that light moving forward because I was her biggest fan back in college and I continue to be to this day."

Stein called the foundation's donation an "incredible gift" that will help in ways grants can't. State and federal grants are capped and cover operational costs, so the foundation's donation can be used in additional ways.

“These types of dollars that come in that I would call unrestricted are what allow us to enhance our services and do them in a much, much better way," Stein said.

The donation comes at a needed time for Bolton Refuge House, which is operating at a significant deficit as state and federal funding has shrunk. Last year, the house saw more than 1,000 people for support services along with an extra 250 who utilized emergency sheltering and more than 3,000 utilizing phone services.

Stein said the conversation with the foundation began with a simple phone call, and the two entities quickly found they shared common ground. After exchanging emails, the foundation was able to make a sizable donation to the organization.

“We value every single minute we have with an individual and with their children as a gift, as a privilege based solely on the fact that we want to add more materials in their toolbox so when they leave, wherever they go, they have more to them, more with them then what they did when they came to begin with," Stein said of Bolton Refuge House.

Geissler starred on the basketball court at Thorp and UW-Stout. Geissler kept a running bucket list during her life with one of her goals (No. 25 to be exact) being to start a new charity. The foundation partnered with Pencils of Promise to build schools in areas of need and closer to home has donated to Feed My People food bank in the Chippewa Valley, Beaver Creek Reserve in Fall Creek and Thorp High School, among others.

“People need those essentials and if they have those, then they can focus on education," foundation volunteer Carla Closs said. "By the foundation providing money for the Bolton House that gives the Bolton House resources to be able help with education for women and children and it also gives women and children the education they need to be successful in their everyday lives, careers and forever.”

The foundation has other fundraisers ongoing with raffles on its website, Facebook and Instagram pages and is already looking forward to the second annual golf tournament, set for June 8, 2024, at Whispering Pines.

“We achieved a lot over the past years including building a couple schools in Africa, but we’ve never had a big in-person event so we decided to start with the golf outing," Lau said. "(We) had a huge event, full of community members, family, friends, all sorts of people and the main, pivotal point of the foundation is to provide educational opportunities for women and children. So we decided to partner with Bolton House mainly because without those essential needs of safety and housing, education isn’t really possible.

"So we wanted to have an immediate impact in our community and really be able to pay that forward.”

It's a partnership that is greatly appreciated.

“This foundation, what they did for us is incredible," Stein said. "Absolutely incredible.”

