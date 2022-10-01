Amber Alert issued for Holcombe teen

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year old Holcombe teen.
Kryssy King is a missing and endangered juvenile female. King is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with hazel eyes, long blonde hair and a small scar on her nose by her eye and a 1 1/2" long scar on her left shoulder.
King was last seen at her residence around 11:30 p.m. on Friday evening. King's direction of travel is unknown and is believed to be traveling in an unknown vehicle with Trevor Blackburn, a 22-year old who is not a resident of Wisconsin. Blackburn is a while male with brown hair and a tattoo of his name on chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm.
Anyone with information as to King's whereabouts should contact the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office at 715-723-7700, option 1 or 911.