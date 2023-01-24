American Red Cross to honor local heroes

The Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin will honor individuals and groups who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community at the Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast.

This year’s award recipients will be honored at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at The Florian Gardens Conference Center, 2340 Lorch Ave., Eau Claire.

The Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast honors people making an impact through their bravery, dedication and humanitarian service. This event grew out of a desire to celebrate local members of our communities living our mission — to prevent and alleviate human suffering. The award breakfast also serves as a fundraising event for programs and services provided by the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin.

Chosen across a handful of categories, honorees at the Northwest Wisconsin Heroes Breakfast represent those among us who reflect what is best in our communities. For over 20 years, about 150 local heroes have been recognized and we are thrilled to add to that number.

The 2023 Heroes are:

Adult Good Samaritan: John Goodman

John Goodman Community Hero: Barron County Ice Rescue Group, which includes Justin Bernardin, Deputy Heather Hughes, Nick Johnson, Deputy Erik Sedani

Barron County Ice Rescue Group, which includes Justin Bernardin, Deputy Heather Hughes, Nick Johnson, Deputy Erik Sedani From the Heart (Biomedical): Louie and Barb Muench

Louie and Barb Muench Health Care: Chippewa County Department of Public Health

Chippewa County Department of Public Health Hero of a Lifetime: Ron Larson

Ron Larson Military: Chippewa Valley Technical College — Give Vets a Smile Program

Chippewa Valley Technical College — Give Vets a Smile Program Youth Good Samaritan: Riley Gaetz

Heroes are nominated by the public and are chosen by an awards selection committee comprised of local community leaders. Honorees are selected based on the degree to which their actions uphold the values of the Red Cross humanitarian mission and leave a lasting and positive impact on the community.

Mayo Clinic Health System is the presenting sponsor of this special event. Additional event sponsors include WQOW News-18, EZ New Media, Xcel Energy, Ayres & Associates, Associated Bank and In Memory of Dr. Brad Garber - Sponsored by Julie Garber and Family. This year’s individual Heroes sponsors include Global Finishing Solutions, Group Health Cooperative of Eau Claire, Leinenkugels, Royal Credit Union, Scheels, Security Financial Bank and WESTconsin Credit Union. Additional support sponsors include Market & Johnson, Northwestern Bank, OakLeaf Surgical Group, Prevail Bank, Ruder Ware, TTM Technologies, and Dave and Barb Nelson.

To reserve your seat for this event, visit https://NWHeroes.givesmart.com. Reservations for this event are $45 and all proceeds go toward the Red Cross of Northwest Wisconsin.

For more information, email Abigail Stein at abigail.stein@redcrossorg or call 414-403-0984.

PHOTOS: 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade Season of excellence 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade