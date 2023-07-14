Llamas, goats, sheep, cows, camels, ponies, chickens, tortoises and pigs were just some of the animals on display Thursday at the start of the 2023 Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

Self-sufficient farming families have brought their best animals and displayed their horticultural skills at the fairgrounds for more than a century.

This year is the fair’s 125th anniversary and the fairgrounds recently opened a $7 million agriculture campus. The new agriculture space can accommodate thousands of animals and tens of thousands of humans. It boosts five new buildings that are dedicated to agriculture including showcases of large and small animals.

If you go What: Northern Wisconsin State Fair When: July 15-16 Where: 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls Cost: $10 adults, $5 youth, free 5 and under Information: www.nwsfa.com

Four-year old Shannon Millers said she likes to meet the fair animals.

“Don’t put your finger in the cages,” she said. “Sometimes they might think you are food.”

Millers said her favorite part of the trip to the fair was riding the ponies.

“I did it twice. It was very, very high but my dad was there in case I falled down.”

Diana Rickard, who owns Safari Country Drive Thru Animal Park in Baldwin, fed her 2-month-old camel milk during the fair Thursday. She said growing up on a farm gave her a firm appreciation for animals. She owns about 300 animals now, she said. Her goal is to help educate people about animals, especially species that are in danger.

That’s one reason why places such as the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds matter.

“It gives us a space to bring animals, to show them off and to make sure people know that they exist. They matter,” she said. “I think it's important to not only educate people on the different species of animals but to realize if there are not people like myself doing this then a lot of these animals you’ll never see again. They’ll go extinct.”

Sophie Koehler, a self-proclaimed “crazy chicken lady,” showed off a first place award-winning rooster Thursday named King. Koehler is a Northern Wisconsin State Fair poultry judge and Section 2 officer for Wisconsin State Future Farmers of America. She is attending UW-River Falls where she studies animal science. She said she hopes to one day become a veterinarian who specializes in poultry.

Koehler said she found her love of judging poultry in college when she became a part of the collegiate poultry judging team. Her passion for chickens goes back a while.

“I went to this camp one time and there were chickens and I totally fell in love with them… ever since then I was like, ‘Mom I need some chickens,' and now I raise chickens.

Get yourself some chickens. They are so fun.”

Charlie Rourke said while the animals are cool and important he likes going to the fair to hang out with his friends.

“And the carnival rides are so fun,” the 11-year-old said. “Me and my friends ride everything.”

Fair beginnings

In the late 1800s, Chippewa Falls area citizens drafted a charter to create the Northern Wisconsin State Fair due to the impracticality of attending the Southern Wisconsin State Fair, now known as the Wisconsin State Fair.

Enacted in 1897 by the State of Wisconsin, the fair was to "improve agriculture, horticulture and mechanical and household arts."

Encompassing a 27-county district, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair has played a role in northern Wisconsin for 125 years.

As Wisconsin became more urbanized, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair reflected developments in industry and technology from Model Ts to satellite dishes. Today’s fairground buildings still display the best of individual and community achievements in northern Wisconsin.

Each year in July, over 100,000 visitors attend the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds to celebrate community, agriculture, entertainment and family activities. Hundreds of youth exhibitors showcase their talents through exhibiting animals, projects and talents.

National musical acts including The Beach Boys, Martina McBride, and Joan Jett have graced the presence of the Leinenkugel's Main Stage providing entertainment for the thousands who attend.

This year’s performances include Hairball, Justin Moore, Nelly and Styx.

The fair continues through Sunday.