Annual Home Building LEGO contest is back

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is holding its third annual Home Building LEGO contest, sponsored by Brooks Home Renovations, with submissions due at 8 a.m. Feb. 2.

Children, teens and adults are encouraged to build their best LEGO home, snap photos and submit their creation for a chance to win $50 to Micon Cinemas. Plus the winning LEGO homes will be displayed at the Home & Garden Show from Feb. 17-19.

Entries will be split up into five categories: Teams (two or more siblings, family or friends who work together), 16 and over (including adults), and children 15 and under will be split up into 3 categories based on submissions received. The panel of judges will review the entries based on overall appearance, creativity and craftsmanship, and winners will be notified the week of Feb. 6. Everyone participating is asked to keep their LEGO home together until after judging so that the winners can be displayed at the Home & Garden Show.

Contest details:

To submit a home, fill out the online submission form and upload photos: www.cognitoforms.com/ChippewaValleyHomeBuildersAssociation/_2023LEGOContest

The home must be constructed from LEGOs, but non-LEGO items can be used for accessories to the home.

Only one entry per person.

Any groups that work on an entry together are submitted as a team entry. This can include siblings, friends, parent/grandparent & child, etc.

All participants must live within the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association’s six-county service area: Buffalo, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn or Pepin counties or living in the Osseo-Fairchild School District area.

Submit up to four photos of the completed LEGO home. No videos please.

According to executive officer Christina Thrun: “We started the LEGO Home Building Contest in 2020 during COVID when families were looking for things for kids to do and we gained nationwide recognition of our contest! So we’re excited to bring it back in 2023 and showcase the winners at the Home & Garden Show. This is a fun way to connect both kids and adults with the home building industry.”