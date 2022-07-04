Area COVID-19 death rates

COVID-19 deaths in western Wisconsin reached their lowest levels of the pandemic in June, according to data from the Department of Health Services. However, statewide deaths in June were higher than in May.

Across 12 counties in west-central Wisconsin, eight virus-related deaths were reported in June: three in St. Croix County, two each in Rusk and Barron counties, and one each in Chippewa and Dunn counties. However, Eau Claire County’s death tally dropped by one; it has been common throughout the pandemic that a death was initially listed in a wrong county and was later corrected.

The eight new virus-related deaths in the region is down from 11 recorded in May and 10 in April. The past three months have been a sharp drop from the winter months, when the 12-county region reported 115 deaths in December, 75 in January, 58 in February and 34 in March.

There were 472 deaths in those 12 counties in 2021, an increase from 409 deaths in 2020.

The 12-county area has now totaled 1,077 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Wisconsin reported 131 total COVID-19 deaths in June, which is up from 126 reported in May. The state’s COVID-19 death total is now 13,141. The state passed the 13,000 mark at the end of May, and passed the 10,000 total death mark Dec. 29.

Wisconsin’s seven-day average of new cases was 1,377 daily on July 1; that is down from 1,601 on June 1, but still up slightly from 1,321 daily on May 1, DHS records show.

The state’s overall vaccination rate sits at 64.6% of all residents having at least one dose.

In comparison, 83.2% of Americans, age 5 or older, have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

