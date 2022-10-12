Area Freemasons treated to a rewarding evening

It was a large crowd of 98 Freemasons that gathered on Oct. 6 in Menomonie at the Stout Craft Company in Menomonie. The occasion was the fall meeting of the Freemasons in District 2, an area covering several counties in western Wisconsin.

Worthy Brother Frank During, the newly appointed district deputy of the active district, was in charge of the event.

The Masons of Wisconsin pride themselves in registering a 45% increase in new members over last year, and the enthusiasm for the fraternity was evident at the evening get together. Such membership gains have not been seen in Wisconsin for many years.

The old ways were not yielding the kind of results needed to expand the fraternity, so under the direction of Grand Lodge on the state level and headed up locally by Austin Mahanke of River Falls, the fraternity went digital to attract more people.

Added to the social media campaign was meetings strong on content and education. In keeping with this theme, Brother During invited guest speaker Brother Markus Mueller of Duluth to learn more about their beloved craft. Marcus outlined how lodges all over the world compare to what we know here is America. His slide presentation exposed the members to scores of examples of how other countries practice their craft. One example was the famous letter G in our emblems. Mueller said that done only in America. Other countries use a variety of emblem decor, but their mission of charity and brotherly love are the same worldwide.

It is customary at each fall meeting that the fraternity honors members that have gone above and beyond the call of duty to the craft. Derek Strusz, a fresh new face in the fraternity, was called on to receive the "Rookie of the Year" award. Brother Steve Klein, his district representative, was also introduced during the presentation by Brother During. His many hours of dedicated work for his lodge earned him this high honor.

The Mason of the Year award was presented to Brother Bryce Fransway for his extensive work for the craft.

WB Daryl Dahl, one of the four district representatives, noted that one of the many upcoming events in the district will be a special educational meeting scheduled for Oct. 17 at the Red Wing Masonic Lodge.

They will have not only a visit from the Minnesota Grand Master but also feature a presentation on the Order of the Odd Fellows.

Earl Gunderson of the Wisconsin Grand Lodge also addressed the assembly by noting the Service and Assistance committee has so far paid out $20,000 to assist brothers in distress. He said the applications for this funding have been streamlined. They no longer ask for financial information.