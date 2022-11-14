Area professors honored for efforts in advocacy

EAU CLAIRE — Four professors from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout were recently honored by the UW System for their efforts in advocacy for the LGBTQ community and people of color.

Dorothy Chan, an assistant professor of English at UW-Eau Claire, and Alexandra Hall, a senior lecturer in biology at UW-Stout, are two of 12 honorees presented with the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People, the universities announced in separate news releases last week.

Stacey Jackson, an assistant professor of psychology at UW-Eau Claire, and Masako Onodera, a professor of art and art history at UW-Stout, were two of 13 honorees of the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award, the universities stated.

The annual Dr. P.B. Poorman Award is given to LGBTQ people or their allies who have helped create a safer and more inclusive climate for LGBTQ people on UW System campuses, UW-Eau Claire explained.

Chan, who joined the UW-Eau Claire faculty in 2019, co-founded Honey Literary magazine in 2020. The non-profit literary arts organization is run by women, femme and queer editors of color. Chan is also the author of five collections of poetry and a chapbook, the university stated.

“At Honey Literary, we exist to disrupt the entire literary community by publishing the groundbreaking work of QTPOC, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+ and disabled writers,” Chan said in the UW-Eau Claire news release. “We exist to publish anti-canonical work. We exist to make readers question genre and these arbitrary genres that have ‘defined’ literature for far too long. We exist to celebrate and support the work of especially QTPOC, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ and disabled artists, especially when they are living.”

According to UW-Eau Claire, Chan says working in direct mentorship with students is a passion that offers them important, tangible ways to foster community. Using their own experiences as a queer femme of color, Chan said they hope to teach and inspire students to pursue their passions and embrace the joy in life and community, the news release states.

Hall, who has been with UW-Stout since 2012, previously trained as a physician to provide hormone therapy for transgender students at a student health center in the UW-System, the Stout news release stated.

At the university, she trained and consulted with many other UW System student health center clinicians, mental health providers and student affairs personnel. She held workshops and presentations at other campuses and for area community health care providers.

“The work for LGBTQIA+ students that I am proudest of is my accomplishment of making transgender medical care available not only here at Stout but also at many of the other UW System campuses,” Hall said in the news release. “I felt really fortunate to be supported by Stout in that work, and we created a good, integrated system here on campus to provide trans-inclusive health care.”

Hall also provides LGBTQ-inclusive health care in general, including PrEp for HIV prophylaxis and other services not commonly offered at Student Health Services, according to the university. And among her many biology courses, she teaches Human Sexual Biology, where students learn the science behind sex, gender, sexual orientation and reproductive health content.

“I feel very honored to receive this award and find it a lovely end-note to the clinical chapter of my career here at Stout,” Hall said.

The annual Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award is awarded to faculty, staff, students or community members to recognize their achievements in advancing equity and inclusion for people of color within the UW System and communities, UW-Eau Claire stated.

In her psychology classes, Jackson incorporates her expertise in African American mental health and includes topics such as multicultural psychology and cultural issues in abnormal psychology, the university stated. Her class assignments include counseling the culturally diverse, which exposes students to culturally diverse material. A course she created, Black Psychology, has been in high demand since she began teaching it, according to UW-Eau Claire.

“It is an absolute honor to receive the Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award from the UW System,” Jackson said in the university news release. “This award is just one instance where my work, efforts and, most importantly, my identity as a Black woman has been celebrated, accepted and validated within academia. And for that, I am truly thankful.”

According to Jackson, her real-world experiences tend to shape how she goes about her work.

“It was these experiences that motivated me to become an educator,” Jackson said in the news release. “I knew my identity as a Black woman was needed to be seen not just by Black students, but all students, faculty and staff.”

Jackson also established the Marginalized Identity Status and Trauma Research Lab, the university stated, providing individual, couples and group counseling, crisis intervention and campus outreach. She created a women of color focus group to help meet the needs of women of color on campus, a therapy group that grew into a student of color drop-in support group.

According to the university, Jackson also serves on several campus and community committees, including the UW-Eau Claire EDI Rapid Action Task Force, the psychology department EDI subcommittee, the EDI student training subcommittee, the Eau Claire Area School District Equity Committee, the American Psychological Association Division 45 Racial Justice Task Force and the advisory board for the Power of Perception mentorship program for Black and biracial youth.

“Whether it be the courses I teach, the research I conduct, the service initiatives I engage in or my very presence as a Black woman faculty member at a predominately white institution, equity, diversity and inclusion will always be at the forefront of all that I do,” Jackson states in the news release.

Onodera received the Outstanding Women of Color Award for her contributions to improving the status and climate for women and people of color and to advancing the work of diversity, equity and inclusion, UW-Stout stated.

“I believe in the power of the act of making art and have taught it in and out of my classes for over 15 years. As a professor of art, it is a great honor to be named as an Outstanding Women of Color in Education,” Onodera said in the news release. “It sometimes feels as though art isn’t appreciated as a teaching subject in higher education. That makes this honor even more meaningful.

“Although I appreciate the recognition, I hope that women of color in education someday will not need to be given a special status in the UW System,” she added.