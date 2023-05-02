BLOOMER — Highway 53 between Tilden and Bloomer was closed Tuesday morning for about 90 minutes after a man suspected of making a threat to the courthouse was pulled over and would not leave his vehicle, according to Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes.

Harley Alcala, 39, of Duluth, Minnesota, was arrested Tuesday after Chippewa County authorities said a threat was made to the courthouse regarding a case that was to take place that day.

Hakes did not specify the case in question, nor the nature of the threats made.

Chippewa County increased security at the courthouse for business hours Tuesday following the threats.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office and several assisting agencies monitored the area of suspected travel for the man they believed was responsible for the threat.

With the cooperation of law enforcement in northwestern Wisconsin and Minnesota, authorities said the vehicle was identified and law enforcement coordinated a traffic stop on Highway 53 between Exit 110 and Exit 102, near the town of Woodmohr.

“The driver refused to exit the vehicle. Due to this Highway 53 was closed in this area in the best interest of public safety,” Hakes stated in a press release.

Negotiations were initiated by a crisis negotiator from the Chippewa Falls Police Department. Area law enforcement and the regional SWAT team assisted in securing the scene.

“The suspect was taken into custody after nonlethal use of force techniques were utilized,” the release said.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office, Chippewa Falls Police Department, Bloomer Police Department, Barron County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Rice Lake Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the regional SWAT team, Chippewa County Highway Department, Tilden Fire Department and Bloomer Area Fire Department all assisted in this incident.

