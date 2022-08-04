Arson, murder suspect appears in court

The woman found dead at the scene of a Chippewa Falls house fire on July 27 was deceased before the blaze began, according to an autopsy.

“During the autopsy, it was discovered that there was no soot present in the trachea of the victim, which would be indicative that the female was not breathing during the structure fire,” a court report reads.

Chippewa County chief deputy coroner Mark Roshell was present for the autopsy of the victim’s body, which was conducted at the Ramsey County (Minn.) Medical Examiner’s Office.

“During the autopsy, it was discovered that there were multiple circular punctures in the right side of (her) neck,” the complaint reads. “These punctures appear to have been inflicted from a round, sharp object. One of these puncture wounds punctured the right external jugular vein. Two of these puncture wounds appear to have been caused by a downward motion of the injuring device.”

Scott M. Vaningan, 58, 721 Superior St., was charged Wednesday in Chippewa County Court with first-degree intentional homicide, arson, mutilation of a corpse, and felony bail jumping. He will return to court Aug. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Vaningan appeared via video in court on Wednesday, with defense attorney George Miller. Vaningan waived reading of the complaint. Last week, Judge James Isaacson set a $1.5 million cash bond for Vaningan. The case has been assigned to Judge Steve Gibbs, who ordered the bond remain in place.

The criminal complaint provided new details about the fire and what officers and firefighters found when they arrived at the scene on the afternoon of July 27. Eyewitnesses told authorities that they saw a “bald, white male leaving the area of the residence on a motorcycle in the same timeframe that the fire was observed.”

The deceased female was located within the porch of the residence, and an officer “observed that the body was burned beyond recognition, noting that there was extensive charring to (her) torso and extensive mass loss to the body.”

The woman’s name has still not been released.