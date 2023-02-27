During the opening reception on Sunday for the Artistic Quilt Show at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls, the artists spoke about their quilting expertise. About 150 people attended.

The quilting community has a long history of creative expression through fabric artistry, said Mary Hermanson, guest curator of the show.

“My goal is to use the elements of traditional quilting to create complex and exciting visual imagery. My art comes alive through the use of a fabric palette; these images reflect my love for bright colors and my appreciation for all the beautiful fabrics to enhance my palette,” Hermanson said. “Making art is like a bridge: it is a way to get from one point to another, a way to connect with challenging issues we have in this world we live in — and it is a wonderful way for me to move through life.”

Ellen B. Nelson, one of Sunday’s speakers, said she first realized she had a passion for fiber, fabric and thread in grade school. After a career in the corporate world, and raising a family she now likes to engage in an exploration of fiber, fabric and thread.

“I started with the embroidery of potholders in the fifth grade,” Nelson said. “My first efforts were in all forms of embroidery, then knitting, beading and now I bring these passions together in art quilting.”

Nelson moved onto cross-stitch, crewel and needlepoint, then moved into art quilting, she said.

Nelson said she struggles to sew in a straight line. That’s part of the reason that layering fabrics to create images appeals to her.

“Art quilting really resonated with me because it was a good, doable choice for my skill set,” Nelson said. “Art quilting is an original exploration of a concept or ideas… it experiments with textile manipulation, color, texture and/ or a diversity of mixed media.”

An art quilt is a quilt style that deviates from the use of traditional, historical blocks and patterns. The emphasis is on the design rather than functionality. Art quilts are also created in a variety of styles such as abstract, improvisational, collage, landscape or nature inspired as well as pictorial or portrait quilts.

Nelson said she loves to incorporate things into her work which come from the Alice in Wonderland story. She displayed one piece on Sunday of the Dodo bird — a fictional character appearing in chapters two and three of the 1865 book "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland" by Lewis Carroll.

Nelson likes to continue to improve her skill set by taking as many workshops as possible at Woodland Ridge Retreat, owned by the other event speaker, Chris Daly.

Woodland Ridge Retreat facility first opened in 1998 as a stand-alone luxury hotel addition to the Creamery Restaurant and Inn in Downsville. In 2013, Chris and Mark Daly purchased the property with hopes to provide a creative workspace for artists.

Since the beginning, Woodland Ridge Retreat has served as a center for fiber art workshops, as well as creative retreats for sewers, knitters, needlepoint artists and scrapbookers.

After Nelson and Daly spoke on Sunday, attendees wandered through the facility to examine each other's work.

Kathy Smith said she spent three years creating her piece, The Joy of Fishing, with a raw edge appliqué with steam and a zigzag edge.

“They’re Wisconsin game fish. My husband helped me pick out the fabrics. It was his retirement gift,” she said.

Alice Weickelt displayed numerous pieces including Year of the Woman, which depicts numerous famous paintings of women. She created the collage during 2018 while at home recovering from surgery during a time when multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault came out against well-known men.

“It just so happened to be the time that Harvey Weinstein was going through all of that sexual abuse and stuff and all my mind was saying was, I wonder if all these models were 'done' by the artists,” she said. “I would go to the library and get stacks of books about a particular artist and then study them.”

Weickelt said the piece took her nine months to complete.

“I just love it. I like to imagine this one woman is giving the artist the middle finger even though her fingers aren’t visible,” she said. “It is a very satisfying way to express yourself. I hope the model was able to express herself too.”

The show at the Heyde Center displays 150 quilted works from 60 regional artists. Displays include traditional bed quilts, wall hangings, clothing and smaller items.

The Artistic Quilt Show exhibit will run until April 5. It aims to recognize and showcase the artistic talent that abounds in the quilting community of Western Wisconsin.

The Heyde Center is located at 3 South High St. in Chippewa Falls and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.

Artistic Quilt Show, Chippewa Falls Granddaughter quilt Hermanson, Nelson and Daly Quilts 1 Quilts 2 Quilts 3 Quilts 4 Quilt demo Quilts 5