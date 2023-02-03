Classes are forming for a new Strong Bodies class at Aspirus Stanley Clinic, 1120 Pine St., Stanley.

The program starts March 6 and will meet on Mondays and Wednesday at 9 a.m. for 10 weeks. Deenah King will instruct the classes. The suggested cost is $20, which is used to expand the program to other locations across Clark County.

Scholarships are available upon request. Strong Bodies is an evidence-based progressive strength-training program throughout the United States. Its goal is to improve the health and well-being of middle-aged and older adults by increasing access to structured, safe and effective strength training programs.

To register, call the University of Wisconsin Clark County Extension office at 715-743-5121.