A Chippewa Falls man faces an attempted homicide charge after he showed up at the Chippewa Falls police station covered in blood Saturday, May 20.
Abraham Sanchez-Galicia, 27, faces charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, mayhem and first-degree reckless injury.
According to the criminal complaint, at about 1 a.m. a 911 call was placed from the Chippewa Falls police department, and dispatchers accessed the department's security cameras to find Sanchez-Galicia in the front lobby covered in blood.
There was a language barrier, which slowed down the process of understanding what had happened, but officers determined there was an injured person at a nearby residence, the complaint states.
When police arrived at the residence, they found a man lying facedown in a pool of blood. He was not moving or speaking and was transported to the hospital.
