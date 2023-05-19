The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees.

Aubrie Voigt, ​​​​Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Tricia and Russ Voigt

Educator: Ms. Molly Barnes, Chi-Hi English teacher

Aubrie’s comments about Ms. Barnes: “Mrs. Barnes has been one of the most influential educators in my life as a teacher, director, and coach. Mrs. Barnes was my AP teacher, first high school theater director and forensics coach, challenging me to always strive to improve myself. I want to thank Mrs. Barnes for being a huge inspiration in getting me involved in the theater arts and forensics, and for her continued love for English and storytelling.”

Ms. Barnes’ comments about Aubrie: “Aubrie is quirky, big-hearted and wonderful! She is absolutely unafraid to try something new, and that inclination has led to a long list of interests: writing, art, drama, photography, French, crafts, public speaking and more. Aubrie’s pursuit of all of these has shaped her development into a thoughtful, observant and empathetic young person. She’s a dreamer and a woman of action — both traits that will set her up for a rich and interesting future. Congratulations, Aubrie!”

Future plans: Aubrie will be attending UW-Eau Claire, and pursue a degree in psychological research with a minor in art. She plans to audition for many theatrical productions, both at the Chippewa Valley Theater Guild and at the university. She will then further her education at UW-Madison to earn her master’s degree in psychology.