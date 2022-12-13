Auf Wiedersehen, Dick Leinenkugel

At the age of 17, Dick Leinenkugel was busy giving tours of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company in Chippewa Falls.

“That’s where I started,” he said. “It’s kind of funny that now, decades later, that’s where I end, too.”

Dick, president of the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, led his last brewery tour on Saturday. He’s getting ready to retire. A group of 11 people were honored to be on that last tour, which started at Leinie Lodge and went through the various buildings on Leinenkugel’s property. Tour members got to go behind the scenes, to places at the brewery compound that are typically off-limits to visitors.

At the end of the two-hour tour, Dick sampled beers with the visitors and gave them a signed copy of the Leinenkugel book, which is replete with photos and family history.

And that history is extensive. The company is proud to represent six generations of beer brewers.

Leinenkugel family history

In 1845, Jacob Leinenkugel and his family immigrated to Wisconsin from Meckenheim, Germany, where Jacob’s father was an innkeeper and brewer himself. Equipped with German brewing knowledge and tradition passed down from his family, Jacob started his brewery in 1867 in the logging town of Chippewa Falls.

Its rich soil was excellent for growing hops and grains, and the pure water that ran through the town was a perfect ingredient for crafting beer. The many lumberjacks that lived and worked there quickly became loyal fans of Leinenkugel’s.

After Jacob Leinenkugel’s death in 1899, his son-in-law, Henry Casper, served as president. Then, following in his father’s footsteps, Matthias Leinenkugel took over as brewery president in 1907, followed by Jacob’s daughter Susan Leinenkugel Mayer in 1927. Under the guidance of the second generation, Leinenkugel’s growing market blossomed.

Decades later under the leadership of Jake, Dick and John Leinenkugel, the brewery continued to thrive.

The brewery was bought by Miller Brewing Company in 1988. This partnership allowed Leinenkugel’s to share its quality brews with beer lovers all over the country. Leinenkugel’s 10th Street Brewery was added in 1995 to handle the increased demand.

In 2003, the Leinie Lodge opened its doors and now has over 350,000 members.

Dick Leinenkugel’s last tour

For Dick, Leinenkugel work all started when he was a teenager, looking for a summer job.

“I came to work here at the age of 17 doing tours,” Leinenkugel said. “We gave a tour at 9, 10 and 11, 1, 2 and 3 — only in the summer between Memorial Day and Labor Day. There was one tour guide, and it was me.”

Dick said they didn’t have a reservation system back in the day, so he never knew who would show up.

“Sometimes a tour was two people, sometimes it was 50 people,” he said.

Dick’s last tour on Saturday started at Leinie Lodge, on the old site of the Woolen Mill, which made clothes for the lumberjacks who first settled in this part of the country, Dick said. He explained how the mill became the lodge.

“My brother Jake had the vision of putting a museum, a greeting center here on the grounds of Chippewa Falls,” he said.

Originally, Dick said, his brother Jake Leinenkugel and Seymour Cray were planning to build a museum together in Chippewa Falls. Cray eventually moved from Wisconsin to Colorado back in the 1960s. Because Cray died young in an auto accident, their museum never came to fruition. But Jake decided to continue with the idea and build a Leinenkugel museum and visitor center on site in Chippewa Falls.

“Leinie Lodge opened in 2003,” Dick said. “And we get 125,000 visitors a year.”

After eight years at the helm of Leinenkugel Brewing Company, Dick is ready to step down as president. He’s handing the reins of the six-generation family brewing company to his nephew Tony Bugher, who will be moving to Chippewa Falls from Georgia in the next couple of weeks.

Cody Wilkens from Oakdale, Minnesota, was one of the tour members on Saturday. He said he’s been going to Leinenkugel’s since his 21st birthday.

“It’s just been a family tradition to come here and sample and enjoy,” he said.

Wilkens said he’s lost count of how many times he’s been on the Leinenkugel tour. But Saturday’s tour with Dick offered him a glimpse of places normally off-limits to visitors. Tour members even got to look at the recipe books for Leinenkugel’s various brews.

“It was actually pretty cool to see some different things that I’ve never actually seen, and obviously to interact with Dick was pretty awesome,” Wilkens said.

An impressive career

Dick Leinenkugel’s career has been nothing short of illustrious and impressive.

“There's a lot of great memories. I think the first one that comes to mind is opening Leinie Lodge in 2003 and having a place where fans of Leinenkugel’s can come, you know, see their mecca and travel to Chippewa Falls to see where their favorite beers are made, take a tour, sample beers and then take home a little piece of merchandise to remember us,” Leinenkugel said. “Visitors have a great experience coming here to this wonderful town where I grew up. I think that's a great memory.”

Leinenkugel said he spent years in various roles with the Leinenkugel Brewing Company, starting in sales in Chicago before joining parent company Miller Brewing Company as a chain account manager in Chicago.

Then he became vice president of sales for the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company, working and raising a family in Milwaukee at Miller's headquarters.

“I took on the marketing responsibilities in 1998, and I stayed in that role until 2008 when I took a step back from the company and went to work as the secretary of commerce for the state of Wisconsin,” Leinenkugel said.

He did that work for 19 months.

“Then I was fortunate enough to come back to, at that time, what was called Tenth and Blake Beer Company — a division of MillerCoors — as we were embarking on creating a specialty craft beer division for MillerCoors at that time,” he said.

After working in a business development role there, he began preparing to be his brother Jake's successor when Jake announced his retirement from Leinenkugel Brewing Company.

“So I took over for Jake in 2014,” he said. “At the same time, believe it or not, I began thinking about me leaving someday, and I wanted to ensure that there was a succession plan that would bring on the next generation of the family leadership into this business.”

Dick and his nephew Tony have spent the last year ensuring that the transfer of responsibilities from Dick to Tony goes off without a hitch.

Leinenkugel said there are a lot of things about running the business that he’ll miss.

“You know, it's kind of trite to say, but the beer industry is unique in terms of the characters in this business, not only the retailer's, the bar owners, the tavern owners, co-owners that you get to meet, and to be in their place. I’ll miss that,” he said. “It's not that I can't do that as a private citizen, but I’ll miss meeting those characters from across the country.”

Leinenkugel also said he’ll miss the wonderful and amazing team in Chippewa Falls, the team that runs the Leinie Lodge, the brewery workers, and the packing and shipping staff.

“I will miss the dedication to quality that I see firsthand. I think it's unlike any other brewery that I've been at in the United States, so I'll miss that,” he said. “But I'm not going to miss traveling for work and being out late. I'm going to look forward to traveling on my own schedule with my wife, Jean, and being able to do snowmobile rides in the winter midweek instead of on weekends. So I'll be able to still enjoy life but do it in a different way.”

Art Hebert is a longtime friend of Dick’s who attended Dick’s last brewery tour. He said he’s going to miss having Dick nearby.

“I’ve known Dick since we were about 13 years old,” Hebert said. “That’s about 51 years.”

Hebert hadn’t been on a brewery tour in many decades until Saturday. He said he recalled when Dick’s sisters used to lead the tours back in the early 1970s. The site has changed substantially since he was a kid. But on Saturday, he was mostly focused on Dick’s retirement.

“I’m thinking we’re going to miss him around here,” he said. “He’s going to be living in Eagle River so that’s quite a ways away. I’m sure he’ll come back and visit, but yeah, we’re going to miss him and I hope to go visit him.”

Hebert said he loved the tour. Especially the ending.

“It was a great tour,” he said. “The ending is great when you can sample some great beer.”

