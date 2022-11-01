 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Authorities: Man had sexual contact with teen where they worked in Augusta

  • 0
Gavel

EAU CLAIRE — An Almena man enticed a teen girl into sexual contact at the business where they both worked at in Augusta, authorities say.

Jacob T. Otterson, 28, was charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of child enticement and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child.

Otterson is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Augusta police officer responded to a sexual assault complaint that occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 1 involving Otterson and a 17-year-old girl.

Otterson asked the girl if she would help him with a job task in a room at the business. The girl followed him into the room and he closed the door behind them.

The girl told police she had a feeling something was about to happen but she didn’t know what it would be.

People are also reading…

The girl said Otterson stood up and looked directly at her eyes. She believed Otterson would have prevented her from leaving the room.

The girl backed away as Otterson walked toward her. He kissed her and put his hands on her hips. The girl said she was frozen in fear and did not push him away or say anything.

Otterson backed the girl up against a large object and had sexual contact with her. He then removed some of the girl’s clothing and had sexual intercourse with her.

The girl said she was scared and surprised that the sexual contact and intercourse were occurring. She didn’t feel she could leave or tell Otterson to stop.

Otterson eventually stopped and allowed the girl to go to the bathroom.

During an interview with police, Otterson said both the kissing and sexual contact with the girl were consensual. Otterson said they kissed and returned to work following the sexual contact.

If convicted of the felony charge, Otterson could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

Dawn Woods spoke with FOX6 News in the hours after a Waukesha County jury convicted her son on 76 charges for murdering six people and injuring more than 60 others in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack Nov. 21, 2021. Woods referred to her son as a “caged bird” and said she hopes the case will raise awareness of mental illness.

A teenager pleaded guilty Monday to terrorism and first-degree murder in a Michigan school shooting that killed four students and put an extraordinary focus on the boy's home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, nearly a year after the attack at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan. In the gallery, some relatives of the victims were weeping as assistant prosecutor Marc Keast described the crimes. "Yes," he replied, when asked if he "knowingly, willfully and deliberately" chose to shoot other students. The prosecutor's office said no deals were made ahead of Monday's plea. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic life prison sentence in Michigan, but teenagers are entitled to a hearing at which their lawyer can argue for a shorter term and an opportunity for parole. The teenager withdrew his intent to pursue an insanity defense, and repeatedly acknowledged that he understood the potential penalties.

Prosecutors promised in opening statements they'd be efficient in presenting their case in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial, and it appears they were. it took jurors around three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty on all counts.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Monica Lewinsky talks shame and bullying at UW-Eau Claire

Monica Lewinsky talks shame and bullying at UW-Eau Claire

‘Poised’, ‘personal’, ‘human’, ‘lovely’ and ‘relatable’ — those are the terms that listeners used to describe Monica Lewinsky after she spoke to about 2,000 people on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.

WATCH NOW: Finding Family at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery

WATCH NOW: Finding Family at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery

Martin Treptow and Travis Hakes were on a mission to find all the family members buried at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery but two graves were missing. After some investigating, and landscaping, they finally found the two missing family members under an overgrown bush. The cemetery has about 40 people in it. 75% of its residents are relatives of Treptow and Hakes who are 4th cousins.

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls. 

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.

SAWDUST STORIES: Chippewa’s 'Queen of the Beatniks'

SAWDUST STORIES: Chippewa’s 'Queen of the Beatniks'

One of Woody Allen’s most famous film characters was an aspiring singer from Chippewa Falls, loosely based on his one-time girlfriend, Judy Henske. Her last public performance in the Chippewa Valley was in 2013 at the Heyde Center for the Arts — in the building that was her old high school.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News