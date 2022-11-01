Authorities: Man had sexual contact with teen where they worked in Augusta

EAU CLAIRE — An Almena man enticed a teen girl into sexual contact at the business where they both worked at in Augusta, authorities say.

Jacob T. Otterson, 28, was charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of child enticement and a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child.

Otterson is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Augusta police officer responded to a sexual assault complaint that occurred on the afternoon of Oct. 1 involving Otterson and a 17-year-old girl.

Otterson asked the girl if she would help him with a job task in a room at the business. The girl followed him into the room and he closed the door behind them.

The girl told police she had a feeling something was about to happen but she didn’t know what it would be.

The girl said Otterson stood up and looked directly at her eyes. She believed Otterson would have prevented her from leaving the room.

The girl backed away as Otterson walked toward her. He kissed her and put his hands on her hips. The girl said she was frozen in fear and did not push him away or say anything.

Otterson backed the girl up against a large object and had sexual contact with her. He then removed some of the girl’s clothing and had sexual intercourse with her.

The girl said she was scared and surprised that the sexual contact and intercourse were occurring. She didn’t feel she could leave or tell Otterson to stop.

Otterson eventually stopped and allowed the girl to go to the bathroom.

During an interview with police, Otterson said both the kissing and sexual contact with the girl were consensual. Otterson said they kissed and returned to work following the sexual contact.

If convicted of the felony charge, Otterson could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.