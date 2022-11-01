Authorities: Man had sexual contact with teen where they worked in Augusta

‘Poised’, ‘personal’, ‘human’, ‘lovely’ and ‘relatable’ — those are the terms that listeners used to describe Monica Lewinsky after she spoke to about 2,000 people on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at UW-Eau Claire’s Zorn Arena.
Martin Treptow and Travis Hakes were on a mission to find all the family members buried at Tilden Lutheran Cemetery but two graves were missing. After some investigating, and landscaping, they finally found the two missing family members under an overgrown bush. The cemetery has about 40 people in it. 75% of its residents are relatives of Treptow and Hakes who are 4th cousins.
Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls.
The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.
Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.
One of Woody Allen’s most famous film characters was an aspiring singer from Chippewa Falls, loosely based on his one-time girlfriend, Judy Henske. Her last public performance in the Chippewa Valley was in 2013 at the Heyde Center for the Arts — in the building that was her old high school.