The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees:

Ava Finn​​​​​, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Josh & Andrea Finn

Educator: Mrs. Molly Malone Buss – Chi-Hi Orchestra & Wire Choir Instructor

Ava’s comments about Mrs. Malone Buss: “Mrs. Malone pushes each of her students to be the best versions of themselves. Not only in our instruments but in our goals and personalities. She never forgets to check in with students to make sure they are doing well. She taught me the importance of time management and using every moment to its fullest, I will look up to for the rest of my life. I am appreciative to have had her throughout high school.”

Mrs. Malone Buss’s comments about Ava: “Over the past four years, Ava repeatedly shared her incredible dancing talent with Wire Choir and has been willing to try whatever I threw at her: walking up a human staircase, being lifted on someone’s shoulders, and being held by the wrists and spun around in circles. Ava strives to be the best at everything she is involved in. She is an outstanding violinist who is at the top of the orchestra. Ava is a positive, upbeat person who brightens my day! She will be greatly missed, but I look forward to hearing about all her future accomplishments!”

Future Plans: Ava will be continuing her education at UW-Madison to major in Marketing. She hopes to find a successful career wherever life takes her.