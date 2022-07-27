Bernard Willi Pool Committee weighs renovation and repair scenarios

The future of the Chippewa Falls Bernard F. Willi outdoor pool is under debate but the hope is to bring it up to snuff under the guidance and leadership of town officials and the newly formed Pool Committee, which will be tasked with reviewing repair options in coming months.

Despite previous reports that the pool is closed, it remains open though the water slide is currently out of commission because of structural damage.

In order to keep the pool open throughout the years there is much work to do, however.

“To create an action plan that will address the needs of the facility, community and the department are of extreme importance,” said John Jiminez, Chippewa Falls director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry. “In addition, the committee will also work to create a sustainability plan for whichever option is decided.”

The Pool Committee will have its first meeting on August 9. The seven members act as an advisory group to the city council and parks and recreation department.

Katie Crise, who grew up in Chippewa Falls, is a founding member of the pool committee.

“I went to the pool all the time with my mom,” she said. “I just have such vivid memories of being there with her.”

Crise moved back to the region last summer after being away for about 10 years. She’s currently a teacher in Eau Claire.

“I didn't even realize I was passionate about the pool until there was a possibility of it closing,” Crise said. “I was like, ‘we're gonna start a petition’ and I started organizing people. There was really a call on the community from the pool to stay open so I thought I'll help foster that voice.”

Repairs to the pool will be expensive and some people are worried about the cost to taxpayers.

“Chippewa Falls has a great history of fundraising and supporting community needs. I know there's a lot of people worried about it coming from their taxes, but that's not even an option on the table,” Crise said. “There’s lots of grants out there, lots of opportunities for us to raise this money.”

The city has owned and operated a public swimming pool since 1969. While the facility continues to provide a recreation spot for locals, it also serves as a programming and teaching venue. But the pool has experienced an increased level of repairs and system failures.

To assess the current condition and provide recommendations for improvements, renovations and replacements, Parkitecture + Planning conducted an analysis of the facility last year.

Its analysis shows the options that the city of Chippewa Falls was presented with, along with a detailed analysis of the pool's needs.

Pool analysis

In many cases, large scale modifications to existing facilities that are non-compliant will no longer be “grandfathered” in. The facility must be brought into current compliance.

“This can often be cost-prohibitive and result in recommendations to complete a full facility replacement,” the Parkitecture + Planning analysis concluded.

There is a significant problem with facility access. While parking is plentiful, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) access is not present nor possible without significant renovations of the parking and approach areas in front of the building.

ADA compliance is lacking for the entire facility.

The bathhouse shell is in relatively good condition, but interior spaces are in need of major renovation to meet ADA and pool code compliance.

Currently both locker rooms are deficient in toilets. The womens is short five stalls, and the mens is short by one. To meet requirements, a major renovation or expansion would be needed. In addition, none of the existing stalls or fixtures meet ADA codes.

The shower banks for both mens and womens meet quantity code requirements but may not be entirely functional.

Given the age of the pool vessel, it appears on the surface to be in relatively good condition, the report concludes.

“No major structural cracks were visible at the time of inspection. Several minor code issues do exist within the vessel including a lack of ladder egress points, jointing transitions between the walls and the pool floor, improper hand rails, and number of inlets per water surface area,” the report reads.

Pool plaster has been replaced and repaired in recent years and is in good condition.

Unfortunately no lighting exists within the vessel or on the pool deck area. “This is a safety issue and should be addressed,” the report says.

According to the report, the mechanical building shell remains in relatively good condition and is suitable for continued re-use.

The existing water filtration utilizes four sand filters, however they are not sized to meet current code requirements.

Locals are likely aware that the Willi Pool water slide was closed for public use in 2021. The report concludes that the water slide should remain closed until such time as it can be removed or replaced due to significant cracking in several of the slide hull sections.

The steel tower of the water slide has significant wear and is likely in need of major refurbishment or replacement.

Given the likely cost of repairs, it may be more beneficial to replace the entire structure with a dual slide configuration, the report suggests.

Though the pool deck area is in good condition it lacks many of the modern facility amenities such as dedicated shaded seating and concessions.

Perimeter fencing is present but is lacking proper gates and closures. Several sections also are topped with barb wire which may not be a desirable feature at a pool facility.

Options to fix the pool

While Willi Pool functions in the current condition and the pool is open this season, two scenarios are under consideration to ensure the future of the facility.

Some of the upgrades should be addressed within 12 to 18 months to keep the facility operating.

In general design and engineering fees are not included below and will range from 7% to 10% of construction costs for major projects.

Scenario 1 -- Proposed system upgrades

Install underwater in-wall vessel lighting: $30k

Install pool deck light poles: $30k

Remodel men’s and women’s restrooms: $250-$350k

Add shade structures to existing pool deck: $60k

Address building ADA access issues: $40k

Fencing and Gate Replacement: $18k

Filtration and pump replacements: $30k

Add a recirculating splashpad: $400k-$600k

Replace existing slide tower with new structure and dual slides: $150-$200k

Scenario 1 would provide a renovation/upgrade to the existing facility to bring it into compliance and provide more modern amenities. This option would likely provide the city with another 20 years of functional life before more major renovations would be required.

Scenario 2 -- Full replacement facility

New pool vessel(s): $1.5 million - $2.5 million

New bathhouse with adequate restroom facilities and concessions: $1 million - $1.6 million

New mechanical and filtration systems: $100k-$150k

New slide structure and aquatic play structure(s) or splashpad: $250k-$600k

Expanded deck area with shaded seating and yard game area: $250-$400k

Parking lot improvements: $40-$80k

Scenario 2 would focus on a replacement of the entire facility with the goal of becoming a modern aquatic destination facility and provide 50 plus years of lifespan.

This option comes at a higher upfront cost but would likely be a more cost effective long term solution for the city.

The pool committee will be weighing these options and any others that surface in coming months to make recommendations to the city about how to proceed.