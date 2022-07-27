Bernard Willi Pool staffers still have a job to do

Renovations, repairs, committees and master plans have been all the talk when it comes to the Chippewa Falls Bernard Willi Pool. But for staff at the pool, it’s business as usual — their jobs revolve around keeping people safe and healthy, keeping the facility clean and making sure locals have a good time.

Ellie Eckes is the head manager of the pool.

“I pretty much just supervise and I’m also a lifeguard,” Eckes said. “I make sure everything is clean and set up for the day. I unlock the doors and stuff like that.”

Being a lifeguard is one the things that Eckes enjoys the most, she said.

“I watch the water and make sure everyone stays safe,” she said. “Any saves that we have to perform, I make sure that we’re on top of that. We have a few times a year where we train and practice all our saves and stuff.”

Eckes said becoming a lifeguard is tough work. Trainees have to swim to the bottom of the pool and retrieve a large brick, then swim to the wall with it while on their back.

They have to do a two-minute treading water test without their hands. They also practice saves and do a bunch of endurance tests, time tests and a written test, she said.

“I always came to the pool when I was younger and just thought the lifeguards were so cool,” she said. “I thought I could be one of those cool lifeguards. And it is pretty cool. All the kids think you’re cool too.”

Jack Haye, recreation supervisor for the City of Chippewa Falls, said it’s hard not to get swept up in debates about the pool facility which is in need of substantial repairs and renovations. But his job is to take care of the staff at the facility, and that is not contingent on the pool’s future plans.

“My job is mainly dealing with the management side of the pool,” Haye said. “I make sure we’ve got enough guards hired and enough people scheduled for the day.”

Haye also oversees the swim lessons and activities at the pool to make sure everything goes off without a hitch.

“Our daily life and tasks don’t change much regardless of the debates surrounding the pool upgrades. Our job remains the same,” he said. “Monday and Wednesday are pretty busy right now. We have aquatic fitness starting at 8 a.m. and swimming lessons for the youth.”

Swim lessons are offered in the mornings in evenings, making for 12-hour days on Monday and Wednesday.

During the week open swim takes place from noon to 6 p.m., and on the weekends open swim is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Haye said the staff has been dealing with a lot of misinformation when it comes to the pool. Rumors abound that the pool is closed or closing. Apple Maps even lists the pool as permanently closed.

“There’s kind of a slippery slope going on with people’s opinions and social media nowadays,” Haye said. “The pool is dealing with a lot of maintenance issues. There’s a lot of things that need to be improved and upgraded.”

Haye said he appreciates the new pool committee. Having a dedicated group to weigh the options and the costs for repairs and renovations will, he hopes, help quell the rumor mill.

Haye also said that getting the pool set up for the season is quite a venture. Keeping it running in a facility with some limitations is a big job.

“Our community has been facing recent struggles like getting enough lifeguards and getting open on time,” he said. “We just ask the community to understand. I’m sure a lot of businesses are dealing with the same kind of issues we are.

"I just ask the community to have our backs and give us their understanding. We’re doing everything we can over here.”