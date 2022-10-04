 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

“Blessing of the Animals” honors St. Francis of Assisi

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE/CHIPPEWA FALLS — In October, people all over the world celebrate the feast day (Oct. 4) of St. Francis of Assisi. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of animals, and his life of love and service is followed by the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, the founding institute of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).

In honor of the Feast of St. Francis, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls hosted two “Blessing of the Animals” public events on Sunday.

Fr. John Schultz and Fr. Amal Roche oversaw the services, reading from The Book of Genesis and sharing prayers. They even blessed the pets individually.

Pets of all kinds — and their people — were welcome to these outdoor ecumenical services.

In the past the services have provided blessings to dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, turtles, and even a potbelly pig.

People are also reading…

This year’s event catered to cats and dogs.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

CVTC launches new Transportation Education Center

CVTC launches new Transportation Education Center

Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted an Open House and ribbon-cutting for a new Transportation Education Center Thursday. The facility offers more than 120,000 square feet of modern labs and classrooms.

Legislators, Spectrum tout broadband expansion in Chippewa Valley

Legislators, Spectrum tout broadband expansion in Chippewa Valley

State Rep. Summerfield, R-Bloomer, is chairman of the Assembly’s Science, Technology and Broadband Committee. He attended a groundbreaking ceremony Monday in rurral Fall Creek, where Spectrum officials discussed their broadband expansion across Chippewa, Eau Claire and Dunn counties.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News