“Blessing of the Animals” honors St. Francis of Assisi

EAU CLAIRE/CHIPPEWA FALLS — In October, people all over the world celebrate the feast day (Oct. 4) of St. Francis of Assisi. St. Francis is known as the patron saint of animals, and his life of love and service is followed by the Hospital Sisters of St. Francis, the founding institute of Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).

In honor of the Feast of St. Francis, HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire and HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls hosted two “Blessing of the Animals” public events on Sunday.

Fr. John Schultz and Fr. Amal Roche oversaw the services, reading from The Book of Genesis and sharing prayers. They even blessed the pets individually.

Pets of all kinds — and their people — were welcome to these outdoor ecumenical services.

In the past the services have provided blessings to dogs, cats, guinea pigs, hamsters, turtles, and even a potbelly pig.

This year’s event catered to cats and dogs.