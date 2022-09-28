 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bloomer Assisted Living Residence now open

After waiting three months for official state approval, Dove Healthcare – Bloomer Assisted Living is now open with tenants scheduled to start moving in next week.

The assisted living residence on Duncan Road features 24, one-bedroom apartments, and tenants can also access the services provided in the therapy gym and hair salon at the attached skilled nursing and rehabilitation center.

Administrator Joe Muench said, “Our caregivers will provide a helping hand with everyday activities so our tenants can live as independently as possible. Services and amenities part of the all-inclusive monthly rate include three meals every day; caregivers on-site 24 hours a day; medication administration; nursing and pharmacy services; housekeeping and laundry; and a variety of social activities. We are so happy to finally be open and start caring for those in need of our supportive services.”

To inquire about a tour or receive more information, visit dovehealthcare.com, call 715-568-2716, or email info@dovehealthcare.com.

