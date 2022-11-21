Bloomer library to host author open house Dec. 10

Need a gift for the person who has everything? Give a book signed by a local author.

The G.E. Bleskacek Family Memorial Bloomer Public Library is hosting an author open house event on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9:30 a.m. to noon. Meet with several Wisconsin authors who are selling and signing books. Free cookies, coffee, cocoa and door prize drawing sponsored by the Friends of the Bloomer Library.

The following authors will be at the open house Kathryn Springer, Darren Kirby, David Tindell, Bobby Graffunder, A.C. Babbitt and Meagan Myhren-Bennett.

USA Today best-selling author Kathryn Springer is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin with over thirty books in print including several books in the Love Inspired series. She writes inspirational romance and women’s fiction — stories that celebrate new beginnings, second chances and happily-ever-afters! Her newest release is “The Gathering Table.” Her book “Family Treasures” won the 2009 American Christian Fiction Writers Book of the Year Award. For a complete listing of her books, visit kathrynspringer.com.

Darren Kirby writes novels, short-stories and non-fiction books including his latest novel, “Coordinates for Murder,” which is set in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest near Hayward, Wis. Learn more about him at his website darrenkirby.com.

David Tindell’s broadcasts can be heard weekday mornings on www.wjmcradio.com. With his globe-trotting wife, he travels the world, seeking out new adventures for his next novel. For more information visit davidtindellauthor.com.

Bobbi Graffunder’s passion for faith, history, and words has led her down avenues of writing ranging from church and homeschool curriculum to blog posts detailing a Protestant view of Catholic beliefs. “Hidden Places” is Bobbi’s first work of fiction, partially based on her real-life experiences. To learn more visit bobbigraffunder.com.

A.C. Babbitt’s books include: The Miscarriage Project, and Princess with a Purpose. She is working on two children’s books, My Brother in Heaven and the second book in the Princess with a Purpose series. She is also finishing her first YA novel titled, The Haven Diaries Series #1: Dating, Purity and the Unknown. She has been interviewed and featured on CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network) and was a Gold Medalist in the 2022 Illumination Awards, Gold and Silver Medalist in Fall 2022 BookFest Awards and a finalist in the 2022 Reader’s Favorite Book Awards Contest (International). For more information visit acbabbitt.com

Meagan Myhren-Bennett has written a collection of poetry that examines family, life, and the world around us. To learn more about her writing visit bloomingwithbooks.blogspot.com.

For more information about this event please visit the library at 1519 17th Avenue, online at bloomerpubliclibrary.org or call 715-568-2384.