Bloomer man charged in pointing firearm at another person during fight

A Bloomer man has been charged after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a man during a fight.

Austin B. Gonzales, 23, 1901 Zera St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, battery, possession of controlled substance and bail jumping.

Judge Ben Lane set a $5,000 cash bond, which Gonzales has posted. Gonzales will return to court Feb. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, a Bloomer police officer was sent to a home Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of 16th Ave. after a call of an assault.

The victim told police a neighbor had assaulted him and pointed a gun at him. According to an eyewitness, Gonzales hit the victim multiple times, and pushed him into the snow. Gonzales then entered a nearby apartment and got a gun, went back outside, and pointed it at the victim.

The officer took photos of the injuries sustained by the victim.

The officer located Gonzales, who admitted he got into a fight with the victim; he also admitted he had been consuming alcohol. Gonzales was then arrested.

Gonzales told the officer that the gun, which belonged to his friend, had “misfired” while his friend was holding it. The gun is a 9 mm.

Gonzales friend, Hunter Sweeney, also was arrested. Sweeney, 23, appeared for a bond hearing on a possible charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, but he has not been charged at this time.

“Gonzales stated that they thought the gun was unloaded,” the complaint reads. “Gonzales then had me look at his right pants leg, where you can see that it was ripped by something. Gonzales stated that was from the misfire.”

The officer checked Gonzales’ leg, but he was uninjured. Gonzales said the bullet went into the deck.

“Gonzales stated that it, the bullet, just grazed him and that he is lucky,” the report states.

Sweeney admitted to police he had fired the weapon.

“It was in my pocket, thought it was unloaded, squeezed the trigger, and it went off,” Sweeney told the officer.

At the jail, law enforcement found a baggie with two white pills concealed in one of Gonzales’ shoes.

Court records show Gonzales was recently charged with possession with the intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon, stemming from a separate incident in June.

