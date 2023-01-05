 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bloomer man charged in pointing firearm at another person during fight

  • 0
Gonzales

Gonzales

A Bloomer man has been charged after he reportedly pointed a firearm at a man during a fight.

Austin B. Gonzales, 23, 1901 Zera St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, battery, possession of controlled substance and bail jumping.

Judge Ben Lane set a $5,000 cash bond, which Gonzales has posted. Gonzales will return to court Feb. 14.

According to the criminal complaint, a Bloomer police officer was sent to a home Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of 16th Ave. after a call of an assault.

The victim told police a neighbor had assaulted him and pointed a gun at him. According to an eyewitness, Gonzales hit the victim multiple times, and pushed him into the snow. Gonzales then entered a nearby apartment and got a gun, went back outside, and pointed it at the victim.

People are also reading…

The officer took photos of the injuries sustained by the victim.

The officer located Gonzales, who admitted he got into a fight with the victim; he also admitted he had been consuming alcohol. Gonzales was then arrested.

Gonzales told the officer that the gun, which belonged to his friend, had “misfired” while his friend was holding it. The gun is a 9 mm.

Gonzales friend, Hunter Sweeney, also was arrested. Sweeney, 23, appeared for a bond hearing on a possible charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, but he has not been charged at this time.

“Gonzales stated that they thought the gun was unloaded,” the complaint reads. “Gonzales then had me look at his right pants leg, where you can see that it was ripped by something. Gonzales stated that was from the misfire.”

The officer checked Gonzales’ leg, but he was uninjured. Gonzales said the bullet went into the deck.

“Gonzales stated that it, the bullet, just grazed him and that he is lucky,” the report states.

Sweeney admitted to police he had fired the weapon.

“It was in my pocket, thought it was unloaded, squeezed the trigger, and it went off,” Sweeney told the officer.

At the jail, law enforcement found a baggie with two white pills concealed in one of Gonzales’ shoes.

Court records show Gonzales was recently charged with possession with the intent to deliver narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and carrying a concealed weapon, stemming from a separate incident in June.

Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss the Packers.

Said Packers coach Matt LaFleur: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and his family and the Buffalo Bills. I just addressed it with the team this morning. It was very, very quiet in there."
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stanley man sentenced in child porn case

Stanley man sentenced in child porn case

A Stanley man convicted of possessing child pornography that he uploaded images to a Facebook page was sentenced Monday to three years of probation and he must register as a sex offender.

DPI upholds Chippewa Falls district's investigations of discrimination

DPI upholds Chippewa Falls district's investigations of discrimination

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) recently issued two decisions involving pupil discrimination complaints that were originally filed with the District last year by a civil rights organization on behalf of current and former students in Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News