Books highlighting the struggles of LGBTQ+ people vandalized at Cadott High School by student body

Hate has manifested into vandalism at a local community high school.

According to a statement sent out by Cadott Superintendent Jenny Starck, over the last several weeks, books in the Cadott Junior/Senior High School library have been pushed to the back of shelves, and others have been purposely damaged. These books have been targeted directly, as they have been determined to feature messages consistent with the LGBTQ+ and Black Lives Matter communities.

Then, on March 31, some shelf bookends were removed, resulting in books falling off shelves, and signs marking specific sections were moved and hidden. Starck said it is the belief of the Cadott school district that a student or students did this during an open period.

“While this damage was not severe, and some students volunteered to help the library aide get items back in order, the Cadott School District takes this situation very seriously,” Starck said in a statement sent to media and parents this week. “District staff are reviewing security video footage with local law enforcement to determine who is responsible.”

The situation goes deeper than a few kids acting out, however, as for the past few months, the books in question have been a hot topic of discussion. Many families have been campaigning for the district to ban them from the library. In addition to the books being strewn throughout the library so they can’t be found by prospective readers, food was smashed in others, making them virtually unreadable.

Local advocacy group Cultivative Coalition said the targeting of marginalized groups’ materials is another attack on the community, an unwelcome occurrence in Chippewa County.

“We are saddened by the blatant attempt to destroy and hide books highlighting the struggles and accomplishments of LGBTQ+ and BIPOC folks. However, we believe that this type of hate can only be caused by a lack of education on the history of these marginalized groups and the ongoing discrimination that these groups face,” the group said.

“We also want to make clear that this harmful rhetoric and behavior does not stop at Cadott, it is happening in schools and communities throughout the state. We believe that it is essential for youth to have access to educational materials and fictional materials with diverse narratives. Without access to these diverse narratives, marginalized youth will see no representation of themselves in the library or in the school curriculum only further isolating them from their peers.”

The situation remains under investigation, and when reached for comment, no individuals involved were able to comment further.

“As a school district community, we must hold ourselves to a high standard,” Starck said. “Vandalism, however minor, cannot be tolerated. I regret that a student or small group of students has negatively impacted our school today.”

