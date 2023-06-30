Police say a boy discovered what appeared to be a live pipe bomb Thursday in a wooded area on the south side of Chippewa Falls near Grant Court and East Wisconsin Street.

The device was determined to be live when the Marathon County Bomb Squad was called in and destroyed it at the Chippewa Falls Police Department range.

No one was injured, and police said it was not clear how long the device had been in the woods.

The boy was playing in the wooded area and reported the device to his father, according to a release from the Chippewa Falls Police Department.

"He notified his father who started to bring it to the police department to turn it in," the release states. "On his way he was advised by police to stop where he was, put the device down and move away."

The device was placed on the sidewalk along East Central Street near High Street, which was cordoned off by police until the bomb squad secured and analyzed it.

Police are looking to determine who made the device and requesting anyone with information to contact Chippewa Falls Police Lt. Ryan Douglas at 715-720-4189.

"In general, anyone who finds what they believe to be an explosive device should contact their local law enforcement agency right away and not move or transport it," the release states. "Some of these can be very sensitive and it takes trained personnel to handle them safely."