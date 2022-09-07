Bridge construction to temporarily restrict boat traffic on Chippewa River again

Construction on the Cobban Bridge on County TT between Jim Falls and Cornell in Chippewa County is expected to restrict traffic on the Chippewa River again Thursday morning.

Boaters are asked to follow direction given by construction staff during this time.

The Chippewa River will reopen to boat traffic later in the day Thursday. A navigational channel is marked with red and green buoys on both sides of the bridge for water traffic. Boaters traveling upstream should keep the red buoys on the right side of their vessel, and those heading downstream should have the green buoys on their boat’s right side. This channel might shift during construction as work operations change.

Construction on a project replacing the Cobban Bridge began in August and is scheduled for completion in October 2023. People are reminded work is being completed in a closed site, and motorists aren’t allowed to park along WIS 178 to view construction. Boaters also should be aware of construction activities and stay out of the work area.