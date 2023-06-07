The Bernard F. Willi pool in Chippewa Falls will not open as planned June 9 after crews discovered a broken pipe.

The delay will affect scheduled swim lessons and families looking for a break from warm weather at the facility, pushing opening day back into next week or later.

Chippewa Falls Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry John Jimenez said last week the pool was filled and appeared on track to open as planned.

“Staff were training on Thursday on our pool filter and new equipment and so everything was going well,” he said. “Then suddenly we had an issue where water started spewing between the concrete so we shut everything down.”

On Tuesday, Jimenez said staff were able to identify the issue and proceeded to break through the concrete to get to a faulty pipe that had burst.

Jimenez said the pipe has since been replaced.

“We're just waiting for it to cure. So (Wednesday) we'll be able to run water again through the system to see if any other issues arise. If not, then the plan is hopefully to get the pool filled,” he said. “Then we'll release a statement or an announcement on a date that we feel confident about opening.”

Jimenez said he’s hopeful the pool will open sometime next week but he’s not comfortable establishing a firm date yet.

The late opening of the pool also affects swim lessons. Traditionally the pool offers three sessions of lessons.

“Because this obviously impacts the whole schedule, what we've decided to do is session one will now take place during the session two scheduled time and then we're eliminating session three. So technically, our session two will take place during session three,” he said. “So everyone who's registered will keep their registration unless they have conflicts or need a refund, (at) which point we would do that. We would just push the date forward, essentially.”

This is not the first time the pool has had issues. The water slide is closed until it can be torn down or repaired. Other needed repairs and upgrades have been discussed in listening sessions and shared by the pool committee and public officials. Repairs to the pool will be expensive, and some people are worried about the cost to taxpayers.

The city has owned and operated a public swimming pool since 1969. While the facility continues to provide a recreation spot for residents, it also serves as a programming and teaching venue. The pool has experienced an growing number of repairs and system failures in recent years.

“It just worries me that they can’t even open on time,” said Diana Goodman, who lives in Chippewa Falls and uses the pool. “I know the staff are doing everything they can with an aging facility but this is not a good look. It just seems like something is always wrong with the pool.”