To say that Jaynee and Charles “Buddy” Brannen keep themselves busy is an understatement.

The highly involved couple sits on three outreach committees together, and each sits separately on an additional three committees, all to help strengthen the city of Chippewa Falls and the greater Chippewa Valley.

“It's busy,” Buddy said. “But I don't think we have felt overwhelmed by it. Like, we're not just doing these things to do them; we do them because we care.”

Both Brannens are members of the advisory group for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley at the Chippewa Falls Center. They also serve on the volunteer committee for Oktoberfest Chippewa Falls and the Give Chippewa County marketing committee through the Community Foundation of Chippewa County.

Then each takes part in their own philanthropic activities individually.

Jaynee sits on the advancement committee for McDonell Area Catholic Schools, the Give Chippewa County development committee and the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce golf committee.

Buddy is involved with the Spirit of Christmas of Chippewa County, United Way Emerging Leaders and the Chippewa Falls Rotary Club Foundation.

Jaynee said volunteerism is an investment in the community and the people who live in it. She also said community service work gives the two opportunities to exercise skills which may not be frequently put to use in their careers.

“I feel like we've been very fortunate,” Jaynee said. “But there's other things that we love to do, and it helps us do that and express ourselves.”

Beyond that, the couple is otherwise involved in Chippewa Falls through their work.

Jaynee is the chief deputy clerk of courts for the Chippewa County Courthouse. Buddy is the warehouse and operations supervisor for Leinenkugel’s at the Leinie Lodge.

Jaynee grew up in Chippewa Falls and attended McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

After graduating in 2003, she went on to pursue a degree at Viterbo University in La Crosse, where she met Buddy, who grew up in Mondovi.

Both Brannens have bachelor’s degrees in education — Buddy’s in art education and Jaynee’s in elementary education.

“At the time when we graduated in 2007, getting a teaching job then was a little harder to do,” Jaynee said.

After three years in La Crosse, where the pair sought full-time teaching positions, Buddy was offered a teaching job by the School District of Greenwood in the Chippewa Valley.

They moved back to Chippewa in 2010.

The couple married on June 7, 2013, just days after closing on their first house. On their wedding day, they both went to work teaching — Jaynee said she had student graduations that day. That night after work, the pair got married at Chippewa Falls’ Notre Dame Catholic Church.

When Buddy was offered his teaching gig in the Chippewa Valley, Jaynee took a job at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire in the mental health field, where she worked for more than seven years. Then she went on to a long-term substitute teaching job at McDonell Area Catholic Schools.

When that position was up, the school reached out to offer Jaynee a full-time position.

“They offered a master's degree program for my time, essentially. So I went back and I started working as a kindergarten teacher,” she said.

Jaynee received her Master's in Education from St. Mary's University in 2016.

“As I was finishing up my master's, the director of early childhood position opened up, and so I was our childhood director for two years,” she said.

Then she took the director of advancement position for about the next four years.

“I loved it. And I think that's partially where my getting to interact with people in the community really kind of grew,” she said.

But she said eventually she began to ask herself if she wanted to stay in the education field for the next three decades.

“So I just started looking at what was out there,” she said.

Jaynee took the job of the chief deputy clerk of courts for the Chippewa County Courthouse in 2021.

Meanwhile, Buddy taught for nine years, all the while working at Leinenkugel’s Leinie Lodge as a bartender.

“Year nine of education, I asked myself if I could keep doing what I was doing for 35 more years until I retired. And the answer was no. So I was looking for a switch,” he said.

A full-time position became available at Leinie’s for a warehouse and operations supervisor.

“I knew it probably would never come my way again, just because Leinenkugel’s really is a very close-knit, tight-staffed campus — not a lot of turnover. So I jumped on the opportunity,” Buddy said.

Buddy said it was a difficult choice to resign from teaching, but the district was supportive.

“They understood it,” he said.

While the pair have performed many jobs across many fields in western Wisconsin over the years, there is something special about their outreach work and volunteerism, they said.

“I just really enjoy communicating with others and getting to know people and just bringing people together,” Jaynee said.

Buddy said he thinks giving attention, skills and time to your community is what matters most.

“It can be as little as a half hour a week, or it can be as much as you want to give,” he said. “I think, for Jaynee and me, it's fulfilling. We're not just doing this to do it. It does provide that kind of fulfillment aspect as well.”