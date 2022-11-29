Building libraries on three continents is a labor of love for the Covills

Two women from Chippewa Falls have been making a difference while globe-trotting in rural South America, East Africa and North America.

Kim Covill and her niece Maggie Covill decided more than a decade ago that they wanted to build libraries in some of the poorest places on the planet.

Now their organization, From Books to Brilliance, has more than a dozen small, rural libraries up and running. And the pair are as committed to the initiative now as they were when they began the work in Nicaragua.

“In countless areas of the world, children learn to read from a classroom blackboard, but without access to books, they cannot read to learn,” said Kim Covill, president of From Books to Brilliance.

Now, thanks to a $10,000 gift from the Dr. Seuss Foundation, their work can continue to make a difference.

Officially founded in 2008 by Maggie and Kim Covill, two Chippewa Falls High School graduates, FBTB is an all-volunteer organization that partners with groups on three continents to establish and strengthen libraries in impoverished villages.

FBTB creates libraries in remote communities of extreme poverty where residents lack education, health care, nutrition, running water and electricity.

“In Nicaragua, primarily, we have these little village libraries, not school libraries. We started a little village library there and that was with the help of the relationships with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire,” Kim said.

The Covills’ literacy-building work goes back about 15 years. Kim, a former Spanish teacher, was translating and interpreting for a group of American doctors from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston who were working in Nicaragua.

One day, when Kim and the doctors were taking a break, she walked across a parking lot to see a tiny school. She was curious about what it had to offer.

“I walked in and it was, of course, dirt floors and a blackboard that didn’t work anymore,” she said. “The kids were doing methods on scraps of paper that they probably found on the street somewhere before they got to school.”

Kim introduced herself to the teacher, saying she just wanted to come and see the school.

“And the teacher stood up and said, ‘These children have no future.’”

Kim said she waited until she left the building before bursting into tears.

“I thought, ‘I have to go back,’” she said.

Kim and her niece Maggie wanted to do something positive for the schoolchildren.

So Kim wrote a letter to Audrey Geisel at the Dr. Seuss Foundation, which sent $3,000 to the pair. They used it to purchase their first books. They then bused the books to children in rural Nicaragua.

It was during her Spanish studies at UW-Eau Claire that Maggie found a passion for outreach overseas and at home. She has worked for more than a decade to make the library initiative grow.

“It all started with an idea. And when you are in a country that has so much need, you think, ‘Can we do this? Do we even take this on?’ But then you tell yourself, ‘Well, why not?’ You know, do as much as you can and go from there,” Maggie said. “So we jumped. We came back to the States after one of the trips and filed for our 501©(3) and decided that we were going to do as much work as possible, push as hard as we could and take it step by step.”

The first library was difficult to set up but that didn’t stop the Covills.

Maggie said they bought the library materials in the capital city of Managua and bused the books out to a village.

“The first library was so rural. I mean, it was a six-hour bus ride from any city out there. Essentially, we were just buying books and materials in Managua, which is the capital city, and busing them out there in boxes on top of the bus. I mean, that was the only way to do it,” Maggie said.

After the first successful venture into library-building, the women reached out to different folks in Wisconsin and across the nation to find funding.

“The Dr. Seuss Foundation was one of our first grants. And then from there, we just hosted various fundraisers, worked with different universities, things like that, over the years,” Maggie said. “You know, you can make a big impact with just a couple of thousand dollars to get a library off the ground.”

In the following years, Kim sent an annual newsletter to Audrey Geisel and would always take the time to handwrite a note of appreciation on the top, saying “thanks for getting us started.”

Little did she know that one day in 2022, the Dr. Seuss Foundation would gift them $10,000.

“It was a complete surprise. It was a gift, not a grant,” she said. “We didn’t solicit it. It just arrived one day.”

The Dr. Seuss Foundation has recognized FBTB for creating and growing more than a dozen village libraries in Nicaragua, Guatemala, Kenya and indigenous New Mexico. To benefit the local economies and meet local cultural and linguistic needs, all resources are purchased in the target countries.

The $10,000 the organization received enabled FBTB to grow its mission, and to install the RACHEL (Remote Access Community Hotspot for Education and Learning) digital library system in a few locations. RACHEL can go anywhere in the world and wirelessly deliver free digital educational content to nearby tablets, laptops, or smartphones with no internet or data plans required, said organizers for the nonprofit, World Possible.

From 2007 to 2019 the FBTB teams traveled yearly to Central America to create and grow a dozen village libraries. They worked face to face with partners, laughed with children, and listened to them read, witnessing their challenges and celebrating their successes. Though the COVID-19 pandemic meant that they could not travel to Central America for a while, the work continues.

“The travel can be a lot. You’re kind of all around the city gathering supplies, you’re washed out back roads, things like that. So it takes a very dedicated team to make it happen. But as far as the libraries go, we’ve been steadily creating new libraries, new contacts with communities, and then maintaining the libraries that we have,” Maggie said. “It’s been pretty awesome.”