Bushland sells WCFW & W256AE to Magnum Media

Roland L. Bushland, of Bushland Radio Specialties/WCFW, has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission to sell 105.7 WCFW-FM and 99.1 W256AE-FM, both licensed to Chippewa Falls – Eau Claire, to Magnum Radio, Inc., Magnum Media.

Magnum operate 24 Wisconsin radio stations -- 8 in the La Crosse market, 1 in the Green Bay market, 11 in the Madison market and 4 in the Milwaukee market.

“It had been my dream as a young boy to own a radio station. I was able to accomplish it by building WCFW from the ground up putting it on the air on my wife Pat’s birthday, October 20th, 1968," Rollie Bushland said. "Pat and I have worked together for 54 years to make WCFW successful and a great part of the Chippewa Valley. Now is the right time to turn the station over to Magnum Media, the owner of 24 other Wisconsin radio stations.”

Pat Bushland said, “Rol got the station allocated to our area, built the towers and installed all the equipment. We have been fortunate to have Jon Zecherle, an Eau Claire native and very talented engineer, help keep us on the air. We have been primarily a music station along with local high school sports with Hayes Callaghan who does play-by-play and Dave Hanson who does color. Rol and I want to thank all of our faithful listeners and advertisers as we look forward to handing the reins over to Magnum Media and wish them all the best.”

According to Dave Magnum, “Rollie has played a role in our stations since my late wife, Lynn, and I started from scratch in 1991. Many of the parts we have needed over the years to keep our transmitters on the air have been purchased from Rollie’s store; Bushland Radio Specialties. My daughter-in-law, Chelsey, marvels at the invoices we receive from Rollie because he meticulously writes out in cursive each part name and corresponding number. Rollie and I have probably done over a hundred small transactions with each other spanning three decades. Our perfect record with each other is making this big transaction a breeze.”

Reid Magnum said, “When inspecting the 105.7 tower, that Mr. Bushland built by hand, and the transmitter building, which he keeps as neat as a pin, and learning about all of the history, he had a tear in his eye and was justifiably brimming with pride. My Dad has taught me to really respect a person’s life’s work. I’ll never forget that inspection day with Rollie and Pat.”

Dave Magnum added, “Rollie and Pat, 61 years of marriage, all of those sparks flying back and forth between the two of them. Just imagine if they had done a husband and wife show together on their radio station, infused with all of that banter. Now that would’ve been a smash hit.”

Magnum’s sons, Reid and Ty, plus Reid’s wife Chelsey, along with Co-workers who began with Magnum in the early 90’s, and those who’ve joined since, operate the Wisconsin radio stations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0