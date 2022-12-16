Cadott to host 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days

CORNELL — For the past 30 years, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals has hosted live music in rural Cadott, drawing tens of thousands of music lovers to Rock Fest and Country Fest every year. When the 2024 Rock Fest ends, CVMF general manager Wade Asher will turn his eyes toward hosting an event he’s never done before.

The 2024 Wisconsin Farm Technology Days announced Thursday that the event will be held at the 360-acre music festival grounds, located at 24447 Highway S. Farmer Jamie Close, who owns 400 acres that border the festival on both the north and south, also will host many of the crop exhibits on his property.

Asher was excited about the new challenge. He said that Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Charlie Walker asked him to consider being the host site.

“It just makes sense, because we do have the infrastructure,” Asher said. “It’s what we do, every single year. We’ve got 24 miles of gravel roads. I just think partnering with great leaders in our community is something we always look forward to doing.”

Walker said a team of 40 volunteers have worked in the past year to identify a host farm, and he believes this was a great choice.

“It’s centrally located. It has a great reputation for giving hospitality to its guests,” Walker said. “It has the power, the utilities, the infrastructure. It positions us to have the best Farm Technology Days in history.”

Rob Mooney, who served on the site selection committee, saw a lot of positions in the music festival site. The “tent city” exhibits will be on the grounds, while many of the crop studies will be planted nearby.

“The commitment and dedication they’ve already shown is overwhelming,” Mooney said.

Arnold Jennerman, general manager with the state Farm Technology Days organization, said they need to line up 1,500 volunteers to work the three-day festival. A rural Loyal farm in Clark County hosted the 2022 event, and Jennerman said it generated $3.5 million in economic activity.

Jennerman said he would expect between 40,000 and 60,000 visitors to the 2024 event across three days.

“It’s a great show for the community, but great for the state as well,” Jennerman said. “It’s rare we get to go to a site with driveways, and traffic plans in place. We’re used to just using a hayfield for parking. Law enforcement knows the traffic out of that site. I think this is going to be a real showcase for industry and agriculture.”

The Clark County event included a concert headlined by country acts Sawyer Brown and Joe Nichols. With a permanent stage already in place, Asher said he wouldn’t rule out trying to find similar music acts for the 2024 show.

Jerry Clark, Chippewa County UW-Extension agriculture agent, said he likes that the music festival grounds are centrally located.

“Chippewa County is such a diverse agricultural county,” Clark said. “We have dairies and grains, but also cheesemakers, orchards and wineries.”

The site selection committee reviewed three possible sites. Clark echoed others, saying the amenities in place, from utilities to parking, made this the right choice.

Chippewa County was awarded the 2024 event last December.

The July 2021 Farm Technology Days event at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire attracted more than 52,000 people. Sauk County will host the 2023 event.

Chippewa County last hosted Farm Progress Days, as it was called then, in 2004 near Bloomer.

The Chippewa County Board previously approved a resolution to provide $20,000 of startup funding, which will be reimbursed to the county after the event.

To learn more, visit wifarmtechdays.org.

