CADOTT — Country Fest's return to Cadott is still more than a month away, but the festival has something to celebrate as it awaits its 36th annual event. It has been nominated for an award that recognizes it as one of the best country music festivals in the world.

Cadott's Country Fest, which runs from June 21 to June 24 this year, was nominated for Festival of the Year by the Academy of Country Music. It's up against festivals from the United Kingdom, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Country Fest marketing manager Hannah Cole said the festival is excited to be among the award nominees.

“I mean, it's really surreal when you look at all the players on that list,” Cole said. “It's really a big thing for us. So, you know, both the office staff and volunteers are very excited. The nomination is an incredible honor, to say the least.”

Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The ACM Awards will be free to stream live for a global audience across 240 countries and territories on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 7 p.m. Thursday. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on Amazon Freevee.

Founded over 30 years ago in central Wisconsin, Country Fest is the largest three-day country music and camping event in the U.S.

Country Fest has hosted stars like Taylor Swift, Blake Shelton, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, George Jones, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley and The Highwaymen, which includes Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and Waylon Jennings.

While celebrating the best of all things country, festival-goers enjoy the largest campground in Wisconsin, with 360 acres and more than 7,500 campsites all within walking distance of the concert grounds.

This summer, Country Fest will offer artists such as Russell Dickerson, Jon Parsi, Brett Eldredge, Dan + Shay, Billy Currington and the Zac Brown Band.

“There's a lot of 90s throwbacks this year. People are looking forward to Pam Tillis, Sammy Kershaw, Mark Chesnutt. And then the big players really are John Pardi and, of course, Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay. And we're hearing a lot about Joe Nichols,” Cole said.

The festival grounds have had a number of upgrades in preparation for the 2023 season.

The Budlight Crossroads Stage added additional speakers to the area so that fans can feel the show. The 1987-era shower housed in the south campground has a new state-of-the-art concrete constructed facility. With over four times the number of shower stalls as the original structure and an added mirror outlet area, the new building is expected to decrease lines and offer an overall better showering experience for fans.

In addition, after three years of work, the gravel road has reached completion. Roads in the south, north, and west campgrounds will get a final layer of blue granite in 2023, completing the festival’s more than 25 miles of gravel roads. Designed to not wash out, this granite cuts down on dust substantially.

The space has outgrown its 7,000 campsites. To accommodate a growing festival family, the site added 150 campsites in the west campground.

To streamline staff’s entry and exit, while providing a space to recharge, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals added 350 campsites and 1,200 parking spots to the new employee campground. This area is located just east of the north campground. These new sites make for 7,500 campsites on the festival grounds.

In an effort to accommodate locals in the offseason, there have been multiple weddings on the festival grounds. In order to serve more guests with on-site accommodations, Chippewa Valley Music Festivals added five additional duplex cabins to the existing four in the corporate area behind the event center.

Festival-goers should note that as the festival continues to grow, a new clear bag policy is in effect for 2023. Any bag larger than 4½ inches by 6 inches must be clear to enter the concert grounds. Staff said that any size and any style of a clear bag is welcome.

Camelbacks are welcome, but they need to be empty to get through the concert gates. Festival-goers are welcome to fill up water bottles and camelbacks at the free water station in front of the Shirt Shop.

For tickets and more information, visit countryfest.com.