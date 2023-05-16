The Excellence in Education program recognizes the top 5% of graduates from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Central Catholic High School. Meet one of this year’s honorees:

Camryn Fjelstad​​​, Chippewa Falls Area Senior High School

Parents: Kate Fjelstad & Richard Fjelstad

Educator: Mr. Jared Faherty – Chi Hi Physical Education & Softball Coach

Camryn’s comments about Mr. Faherty: “Mr. Faherty has been a part of my life ever since I could walk. He has taught me many things that have shaped me into the person I am today. As my teacher, and as my coach, Faherty has helped me become more confident in myself and achieve my goals. I am so grateful for the chance to play softball for him, and I am so happy to have him in my life.”

Mr. Faherty’s comments about Camryn: “Camryn is the true definition of a “Mighty Cardinal.” She is a well-respected and kind individual who leads by example in all areas of her life. She makes other people feel welcome and involved with her vibrant personality. In the classroom, Camryn is thoughtful, asks intuitive questions, and makes any class she is in a positive environment. Thank you Camryn for all you have done in the Chippewa Falls School District. I am extremely fortunate to have been a part of your journey.”

Future Plans: Camryn’s future plan is to attend UW-Madison for Business Administration and Management. She plans to go in undecided and figure out what she wants to do for a job when she gets there. She plans to join many extracurriculars and even walk on for softball or volleyball management.

