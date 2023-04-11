BARRON — Hundreds of people lined the streets and somberly paid their respects as the flag-draped caskets carrying the bodies of police officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel returned home Monday.

Breidenbach and Scheel were killed in the line of duty during a shootout in a traffic stop Saturday in Cameron. Their bodies were taken to Minnesota for autopsies as part of the investigation.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles carried both officers from the medical examiner’s office in Ramsey County to their respective funeral homes. Officers stood, and will stand, vigil by each officer’s side until the services are complete.

“We are carrying our dead. We are mourning,” said Marianna Fuentes. “We are holding each other up by the skin of our teeth.”

Breidenbach and Scheel were conducting a traffic stop around 3:38 p.m. Saturday when there was an exchange of gunfire, the Wisconsin Department of Justice reported.

Both officers were pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect, 50-year-old Glenn Perry, later died at an area hospital. Officials have not released details of what led up to or how the shooting began.

Breidenbach had five years of law enforcement experience, while Scheel had about one year of service under his belt.

Breidenbach was engaged to be married and was daughter of former Chetek Police Chief Robert Breidenbach, who was present for the procession Monday. Chetek Police Chief Ron Ambrozaitis said Breidenbach was the department’s K9 therapy dog handler and had been with the force since 2019.

“Our love and condolences go out to both families and all those with whom they served,” Ambrozaitis said. “We, as a law enforcement family, will do everything possible to continue to provide support and comfort to Hunter and Emily’s families. They will be missed by everyone.”

Scheel’s girlfriend, Camryn Gosdeck, wrote a tribute to him on Facebook, describing him as a dedicated partner.

“We had so much planned for our future and looked forward to growing old with one another. Because of this, I am absolutely heartbroken and never knew I could feel such an immense pain as having my other half ripped from me. My heart hurts for him, for his family and anyone who had the pleasure of knowing him,” she wrote.

