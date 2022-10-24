 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

CF Chamber of Commerce announces new president

  • 0

Allyson Wisniewski will be the next president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, board chair Amy Forcier-Pabst recently announced.

“Wisniewski’s leadership, broad knowledge of Chippewa Falls, strategic thinking and managerial experience make her a great candidate to take the Chamber to the next level,” said Forcier-Pabst. “We are excited to bring her on board to join a very accomplished and dynamic Chamber team.”

The mission of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is to improve the quality of life in the community by providing leadership to coordinate, support and promote the business interests of its members. 

“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our business community, and our city, in this capacity,” said Wisniewski. “Local businesses have continued to rise to the challenges a post-pandemic environment presents for our city, employees and communities. This is a pivotal moment to build a stronger business climate, promote economic growth and accelerate the region’s economic competitiveness. Together, we can create a vibrant future for our region.”

People are also reading…

Wisniewski is no stranger to the Chippewa Chamber. She served as Chippewa Falls Chamber tourism director for 10 years prior to her most recent employment at UW-Eau Claire.

“Allyson has a great familiarity with our organization and has shown a high level of involvement in our community,” said Mike Jordan, Chamber president. “Her roles in local government, community nonprofits boards and organizations will serve her and the Chamber well in the future.”

She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from UW-Eau Claire.

Wisniewski’s first day at the Chamber will be Nov. 28.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Reporter

I’m a graduate of Wichita State University. I’ve traveled to France, Turkey and Sierra Leone and lived in Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Maine, Connecticut, New York City, Missouri and now Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: La Crosse, Chippewa Falls alert parents of active shooter swatting calls sweeping Wisconsin

UPDATE: La Crosse, Chippewa Falls alert parents of active shooter swatting calls sweeping Wisconsin

On Thursday, staff and parents of students at Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District received a letter from Jeffrey Holmes, Superintendent about active shooter swatting calls taking place at multiple school districts across the state. Swatting calls are hoax reports of threats made to police which insight panic.

Police say similar types of false threats have occurred at multiple schools across the state Thursday. These threats included 911 calls to police across the state claiming that schools had an active shooter. 

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Reducing energy costs at CF schools: A student-driven, drone approach

Chippewa Falls students are learning about ways to combine civic engagement, classroom learning, independent study, and drone technology into initiatives that serve local schools. Their goal is to use drones to identify ways to save energy at the middle school and high school in Chippewa Falls. 

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

Hepfler, Liedl square off for Chippewa Co. Clerk of Courts

The Chippewa County Clerk of Court is an elected position with a four-year term. Incumbent Karen Hepfler, a Democrat, has held the position since January 2001. She is facing Republican challenger Nate Liedl, who ran against her in 2018 as well.

SAWDUST STORIES: Chippewa’s 'Queen of the Beatniks'

SAWDUST STORIES: Chippewa’s 'Queen of the Beatniks'

One of Woody Allen’s most famous film characters was an aspiring singer from Chippewa Falls, loosely based on his one-time girlfriend, Judy Henske. Her last public performance in the Chippewa Valley was in 2013 at the Heyde Center for the Arts — in the building that was her old high school.

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

CVTC hosts free care for veterans event

Each year, Chippewa Valley Technical College offers free services to veterans during the Give Vets a Smile one-day event. This year, the College welcomes veterans to campus from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, to receive these free services such as dental screenings and haircuts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News