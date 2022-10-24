CF Chamber of Commerce announces new president

Allyson Wisniewski will be the next president of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, board chair Amy Forcier-Pabst recently announced.
“Wisniewski’s leadership, broad knowledge of Chippewa Falls, strategic thinking and managerial experience make her a great candidate to take the Chamber to the next level,” said Forcier-Pabst. “We are excited to bring her on board to join a very accomplished and dynamic Chamber team.”
The mission of the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce is to improve the quality of life in the community by providing leadership to coordinate, support and promote the business interests of its members.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to serve our business community, and our city, in this capacity,” said Wisniewski. “Local businesses have continued to rise to the challenges a post-pandemic environment presents for our city, employees and communities. This is a pivotal moment to build a stronger business climate, promote economic growth and accelerate the region’s economic competitiveness. Together, we can create a vibrant future for our region.”
Wisniewski is no stranger to the Chippewa Chamber. She served as Chippewa Falls Chamber tourism director for 10 years prior to her most recent employment at UW-Eau Claire.
“Allyson has a great familiarity with our organization and has shown a high level of involvement in our community,” said Mike Jordan, Chamber president. “Her roles in local government, community nonprofits boards and organizations will serve her and the Chamber well in the future.”
She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from UW-Eau Claire.
Wisniewski’s first day at the Chamber will be Nov. 28.