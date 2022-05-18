CF man sentenced to prison for drunk driving, heading in wrong direction on highway

A rural Chippewa Falls man who was drunk and driving in the wrong direction on Highway 124 in Lake Hallie in February 2021 was sentenced Monday to serve 18 months in prison.

Peter C. Rowan, 56, 17097 Highway X, was initially charged in Chippewa County Court with seventh-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. However, as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded no contest Monday to OWI-fifth offense. He has been held in jail on a $5,000 cash bond.

Along with 18 months in prison, Rowan will serve 18 months of extended supervision. During that period, he cannot consume alcohol or illegal drugs, and he cannot enter taverns.

Rowan appeared in court Monday with his attorney, Katherine Cook. Judge Ben Lane warned Rowan that he didn't have to follow the plea agreement; an OWI-seventh offense in Wisconsin carries a mandatory three-year prison sentence. Cook explained that in two separate Minnesota traffic cases, charges of driving with elevated alcohol levels were read-in and dismissed.

After hearing Cook's explanation, Lane opted to follow the plea agreement and ordered the 18 months in prison followed by 18 months of extended supervision. Rowan declined to make a statement before sentencing.

Lane did revoke Rowan's driver's license permanently, and he ordered an alcohol and drug assessment. Rowan was given credit for 231 days already served.

According to the criminal complaint, a Lake Hallie police officer observed Rowan driving northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 124, near Highway OO, at 10:12 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021. Rowan did a U-turn and headed back south, where the officer pulled him over.

Rowan failed field sobriety tests and was arrested. Rowan was convicted of his sixth drunken-driving offense in Marathon County in 2006 and served one year in jail.

Rowan also is a convicted sex offender; he pleaded no contest to second-degree sexual assault of a child in Chippewa County in 1997 and served one year in jail on that conviction.

