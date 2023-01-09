 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CF woman gets probation for assaulting three staff members at EC hospital

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation for physically assaulting three staff members while being treated at an Eau Claire hospital.

Rachel A. Cox-Tuj, 33, 10875 40th Ave., pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider.

As conditions of probation, Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Cox-Tuj not to have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

Cox-Tuj must also undergo a mental health assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 2 a.m. Saturday, July 16, because Cox-Tuj, who was being treated there, was being combative with staff members.

People are also reading…

A woman told the officer she took Cox-Tuj back to her room following a CT scan. Once in the room, Cox-Tuj called the woman names and punched her twice in the arm with a closed fist. The woman said she was trying to attach the blood pressure cuff when Cox-Tuj struck her.

A second officer was called to the hospital 90 minutes later after Cox-Tuj assaulted a nurse.

The nurse said she helped Cox-Tuj use the bathroom. After the nurse helped her back to her bed, Cox-Tuj punched the nurse in the arm.

A third officer was then sent to the hospital to take Cox-Tuj to the Eau Claire County Jail in response to the two reported assaults.

The officer went to Cox-Tuj’s room, where hospital staff were preparing her for release. As they were removing her IV, Cox-Tuj became argumentative toward one nursing staff member.

As the officer attempted to secure Cox-Tuj, she kicked the nurse in the shin with her foot.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur discusses the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers paused for 10 seconds while pondering that question after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Analysis: Teammates gave Damar Hamlin the ultimate tribute

Analysis: Teammates gave Damar Hamlin the ultimate tribute

An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin. When Hamlin left the stadium in Cincinnati in an ambulance Monday night fighting for his life, football didn’t matter. A pivotal game between the Bills and Bengals suddenly was irrelevant. The primary concern for players, coaches, the league and fans around the world became Hamlin’s health. The 24-year-old Bills safety collapses and went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle and needed to be resuscitated on the field in a scary scene witnessed by millions watching “Monday Night Football.” For a couple of days, it was unknown when the NFL would resume playing.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News