CF woman gets probation for assaulting three staff members at EC hospital

EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman will spend two years on probation for physically assaulting three staff members while being treated at an Eau Claire hospital.

Rachel A. Cox-Tuj, 33, 10875 40th Ave., pleaded no contest Friday in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of bodily harm to a health care provider.

As conditions of probation, Eau Claire County Judge Jon Theisen ordered Cox-Tuj not to have violent or abusive contact with anyone.

Cox-Tuj must also undergo a mental health assessment and any other recommended programming or treatment.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer was sent to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire at 2 a.m. Saturday, July 16, because Cox-Tuj, who was being treated there, was being combative with staff members.

A woman told the officer she took Cox-Tuj back to her room following a CT scan. Once in the room, Cox-Tuj called the woman names and punched her twice in the arm with a closed fist. The woman said she was trying to attach the blood pressure cuff when Cox-Tuj struck her.

A second officer was called to the hospital 90 minutes later after Cox-Tuj assaulted a nurse.

The nurse said she helped Cox-Tuj use the bathroom. After the nurse helped her back to her bed, Cox-Tuj punched the nurse in the arm.

A third officer was then sent to the hospital to take Cox-Tuj to the Eau Claire County Jail in response to the two reported assaults.

The officer went to Cox-Tuj’s room, where hospital staff were preparing her for release. As they were removing her IV, Cox-Tuj became argumentative toward one nursing staff member.

As the officer attempted to secure Cox-Tuj, she kicked the nurse in the shin with her foot.

PHOTOS: 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade Season of excellence 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade 2021 Pure Water Days Parade