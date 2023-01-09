CF woman gets probation for assaulting three staff members at EC hospital

A woman told the officer she took Cox-Tuj back to her room following a CT scan. Once in the room, Cox-Tuj called the woman names and punched her twice in the arm with a closed fist. The woman said she was trying to attach the blood pressure cuff when Cox-Tuj struck her.
A second officer was called to the hospital 90 minutes later after Cox-Tuj assaulted a nurse.
The nurse said she helped Cox-Tuj use the bathroom. After the nurse helped her back to her bed, Cox-Tuj punched the nurse in the arm.
A third officer was then sent to the hospital to take Cox-Tuj to the Eau Claire County Jail in response to the two reported assaults.
The officer went to Cox-Tuj’s room, where hospital staff were preparing her for release. As they were removing her IV, Cox-Tuj became argumentative toward one nursing staff member.
As the officer attempted to secure Cox-Tuj, she kicked the nurse in the shin with her foot.
