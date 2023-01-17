Chalice of Mercy honors Ukrainian war survivors at dinner in Chippewa Falls

Chalice of Mercy hosted its 16th annual Ukrainian Christmas Dinner on Saturday at Lilydale Dance Hall and Event Venue in Chippewa Falls.

The dinner, which was attended by 250 people, offered nearly three hours of speakers and videos on the situation in Ukraine and the outreach efforts happening here which benefit Ukrainians. Some of those honored at the event had traveled to Wisconsin recently from Ukraine.

The menu included authentic Ukrainian food, and clothing and souvenirs were displayed. The dining tables showcased hand cross-stitched runners which were created by Ukrainian women overseas, sewing by candlelight because Russian bombs and missiles have knocked out Ukrainians' electricity.

Chalice of Mercy founder and CEO Valentyna Pavsyukova, who’s originally from Zaporizhya, Ukraine, started the nonprofit in Chippewa Falls more than a decade and a half ago to benefit the people of her homeland.

She spoke at length about the hardships of war in her home country during Saturday’s program.

“Last spring, my heart was restless,” Pavsyukova said. “I wanted to do more. I see that many of our soldiers were losing limbs. How many of them came back home crippled from the fields?”

Pavsyukova said she began to look for ways to help and stumbled onto the work being done by Protez Foundation. She’s now one of the organization’s advisers.

An Oakdale, Minnesota-based outreach program, Protez Foundation has undertaken a project to provide prosthetics for Ukrainians. The goal of the project is to help Ukrainian children, soldiers and civilians who have lost their limbs during the war to get free, quality prosthetics in the U.S.

Yury Aroshidze, Protez president and CEO, and Yakov Jacob Gradinar, chief medical officer and prosthetic doctor, were present at the dinner along with other foundation staff. Aroshidze and Gradinar addressed the crowd speaking about their outreach to Ukraine.

Four Ukrainian soldiers were also honored. They were all wounded in battle and are now in the U.S. to benefit from the Protez Foundation outreach to those who have lost limbs.

Pavsyukova introduced the soldiers to the crowd, calling them heroes who had the hearts of lions.

After the event she said giving locals the chance to meet Ukrainian soldiers was the most important part of the night.

“It was so important that they came to be with us, really allowing us to spend that time with them ... to shake their hands, and for people to be able to see right straight in their eyes,” she said. “This is what freedom is and this is what democracy looks like. These people were ready to give their lives for it. They lost their limbs, but they were ready for more.”

Genia Samborska was keynote speaker at the event. She’s the president of a nonprofit in Ukraine called For the Dignity of the People.

Pavsyukova translated for Samborska, who addressed the crowd in Ukrainian.

“The Russian Federation has done many terrible things throughout the world,” Samborska said. “But they’ve always remained unpunished.”

Samborska said on Feb. 24, the people of Kiev woke up from the burning of their city.

“We did not want to believe it, but the rockets that were falling on us completely changed our lives,” she said. “My apartment building was shaking so much and my family insisted that I be evacuated.”

It was a difficult road to escape to the border of Poland, she said. She spent three days waiting to cross the border, surrounded by women, children, the elderly and disabled who were also trying to flee.

Samborska said her friends and neighbors in Kiev have now suffered more than 325 days of war. They recently reported to Samborska that they’ve gone 50 hours without heat, electricity or water in the dead of winter.

“But they are willing to suffer for the sake of victory,” she said. “This is not a war between two countries. We are fighting for freedom and against dictatorship. We’re fighting for a true democracy.”

Since September 2007, Chalice of Mercy has helped tens of thousands of Ukrainians.

In the last 11 months, Chalice of Mercy has sent nearly 500 pallets of supplies to Ukraine, weighing over 200 tons and valued at more than $25 million, Pavsyukova said. In that time they’ve received $1.5 million in donations alone.

The shipments include medical supplies and equipment, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene items, clothing, baby supplies and toys, Pavsyukova said.

Samborska said, “You are supporting us and really helping us, so thank you.”

